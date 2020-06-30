The Flag-Hugger-In-Chief Flies A Nonstandard, Cheaper One At Mar-a-Lago

“To most people who served, this is not the biggest deal in the world, but it should be, for someone who makes such a huge deal of respecting the flag, who wants states to ban flag burning, and calls people who kneel in front of it ‘sons of bitches,’” said Will Goodwin, director of government relations with the group VoteVets.

The White House did not respond to HuffPost queries about why Trump chooses to fly a nonstandard flag. The Trump Organization, the president’s private company that runs his golf courses and resorts, including Mar-a-Lago, declined to answer questions.