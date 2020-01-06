Trump Claims Mark Zuckerberg Told Him He's 'Number One On Facebook'

President Donald Trump claims Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has offered him congratulations for being “number one” on the social network.

The president dialed in to Rush Limbaugh’s conservative radio program on Monday, and while discussing his social influence, Trump mentioned that he “had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day.”

“He said, ‘I’d like to congratulate you,’ in front of a large group of people. So I’m not… But he said, ‘I’d like to congratulate you, you’re number one on Facebook,’” Trump claimed.

“Wait a minute ― you had dinner with Zuckerberg?” Limbaugh asked. “Wait ’til the world finds out about that. I guess they just did.”

“You have semi-breaking news,” Trump replied. “I guess a couple of people might have reported it but they’re not like you.”

Ostensibly, the president was referring to the October dinner with Zuckerberg at the White House, which was not disclosed by either party but later revealed by NBC News, confirmed by Facebook and widely reported.

A spokesperson for Facebook told HuffPost that there had been no additional meetings between the president and Zuckerberg since the October meeting.

What the president (or Zuckerberg, purportedly), meant by saying Trump was “number one” on the platform is also up for debate.

The president’s Facebook page has 25 million likes and 26 million followers. Many other high-profile people on the platform surpass this number, including Will Smith, who has 76 million likes and 79 million followers, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 122 million likes and 123 million followers.

According to global business data platform Statistica, Trump’s profile did not fall in Facebook’s top 20 most popular pages for 2019. However, it is unclear whether the so-called “number one” label has some other meaning. Facebook did not have a comment on Trump’s claim about topping the platform.

The interview with the president, which took place in the last twenty minutes of Limbaugh’s program, can be heard below.