Prosecutors have proposed a Jan. 2, 2024, start date for Donald Trump’s election interference trial, according to court documents released Thursday.

That date, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith said in a filing, would give enough time for both parties to review discovery and hash out any pretrial legal matters while still being expedient for the sake of the public.

Advertisement

“It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this case, in which the defendant—the former President of the United States—is charged with three criminal conspiracies intended to undermine the federal government, obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election, and disenfranchise voters,” Smith said.

He also shot down claims from Trump’s legal team that the Speedy Trial Act is only intended to protect the rights of the defendant, saying the policy clearly states that a speedy trial is also in the vested interest of the public.

Smith outlined a scheduled of potential court dates leading up to the commencement of the trial, including jury selection on Dec. 11. He estimated that the trial will last “no longer than four to six weeks.”

This proposed trial date for Trump, who’s running for the GOP’s presidential nomination, would potentially overlap with the Iowa Republican caucus on Jan. 15 and the Nevada primary on Feb. 6. Recent polls show that Trump is the clear front-runner for the nomination and leads his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), by a staggering 37 percentage points.

Advertisement