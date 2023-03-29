Trump Claims He'd 'Fix' Ukraine War In A Day If He Wins Reelection

Donald Trump claims he’d resolve Russia’s war in Ukraine in a day if he were president.

In the second part of an interview with Sean Hannity that aired on Fox News Tuesday, the former president boasted that “I could fix this war in Ukraine in 24 hours, but you can only do it from the presidential seat.”

“Let’s say [Joe Biden] sent me over as an emissary ― you can’t do it,” he said.

“I would fix that within 24 hours, and if I win, before I get into the office, I will have that war settled,” he added. “100% sure.”

He didn’t enlighten viewers on how he planned to do it.

Trump claims that if elected he'll solve the Ukraine war before he takes office pic.twitter.com/cHs9Fdmvbl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2023

Trump has often boasted of a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unleashed war on Ukraine in February last year.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that Putin would not have dared invade Ukraine if he were still president. During his interview on “Hannity,” he suggested other world leaders, including Putin, were afraid of him.

“Did they fear me? I suspect they did,” he said.

At the start of the war, Trump drew backlash for praising what he called Putin’s “genius” strategy for invading Ukraine. He also declined several opportunities to condemn the authoritarian leader when prompted during interview with Hannity at the time.

Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest on war crimes charges. The ICC said he was responsible for the abductions of children from Ukraine to Russia.