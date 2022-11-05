Tucker Carlson And Guest Ripped For 'Disgusting' Exchange About Pelosi, Husband

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and former ESPN journalist Jason Whitlock drew criticism on Friday for an exchange about the brutal hammer attack that hospitalized Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), last week.

Whitlock, who now works for conservative outlet The Blaze, expressed faux indignation on behalf of Nancy Pelosi before alluding to a baseless conspiracy theory that the assault that left her husband requiring surgery for a fractured skull was the result of an argument with his gay lover.

Advertisement

Carlson said he couldn’t “confirm or deny” the suggestion.

Whitlock then repeated the baseless claim again.

The conversation was “just pure unvarnished misogyny and homophobia,” said journalist Aaron Rupar, who shared footage of their comments online, here:

just pure unvarnished misogyny and homophobia on Tucker Carlson's show pic.twitter.com/A61GRKjjyQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2022

Whitlock made light of the criticism:

You left out the word "comedy." https://t.co/7YLEHKpGvg — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 5, 2022

But many disagreed, with Bakari Sellers, a Democratic former lawmaker from South Carolina, and others slamming it as “disgusting.”

Advertisement

PPL watching this shit & believe it, deserve what's coming 2 them if Republicans win midterms. Red states will be on their knees begging libs 2 save them cause they know we can. Unfortunately those "Libs" u sold ur soul 2 hate r smart enough 2 get in lifeboats that've no room 4 u https://t.co/orZG4pEHgC — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 5, 2022

Fox has a board. Speaker Pelosi’s predecessor Paul Ryan is on it. Maybe one day he will find his dignity. https://t.co/wr32xNhjVD (@BillKristol) https://t.co/ONoIjjZgXU — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 5, 2022

In a barrel overflowing with shit, the smell of this shit in particular fucking reeks. https://t.co/V43zGvlyyI — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) November 5, 2022

Advertisement

The left often says of the right “There is no bottom” (and I immediately think of Lindsey Graham, but I digress…). This is beneath the lowest, but not beneath @TuckerCarlson. And given that he has the voice of a pre-pubescent girl, it’s no wonder he’s obsessed with masculinity. https://t.co/UX7N7b0VPn — George Hahn (@georgehahn) November 5, 2022

The most watched GOP “news” network has turned their primetime show into a truly disgusting anti-LGBTQ hate hour.



Will any journalistic call this out? Anyone? Or just pretend Fox is a legitimate outlet? https://t.co/Zx4zxuVWHJ — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 5, 2022