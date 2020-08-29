Ubisoft Apologizes After New Game 'Elite Squad' Equates Black Power Fist With Terrorism

French video game giant Ubisoft apologized Friday after social media pointed out that one of the company’s newest games, “Elite Squad,” features the Black Power fist as the symbol of a group portrayed as a terrorist organization.

The mobile game’s antagonist is a “faceless organization that wants to build a new world order” named “UMBRA,” which is Latin for “shadow.”

A trailer uploaded by a fan to YouTube last week described UMBRA as “taking advantage of escalating civil unrest” to disrupt world governments. UMBRA’s logo is a stylized raised fist nearly identical to the Black Power fist, which is associated with liberation and commonly used by movements such as Black Lives Matter.

“They claim to promote an egalitarian utopia to gain popular support, while behind the scenes, UMBRA organizes deadly terrorist attacks to generate even more chaos,” the trailer said.

After the video was posted, an outcry went viral over the usage of the raised fist and the events depicted in the game’s trailer, which eerily mirror this summer’s social unrest and racial injustice protests.

Multiple commentators chided the company for its decision to portray UMBRA in such a manner, especially after Ubisoft has repeatedly insisted that its output is not intended to carry any political meaning, (The company also pumps out yearly military games under its “Tom Clancy” franchise.)

Tom Clancy's games have always been a bit fash but this new one is casting BLM as the bad guys, and you have to fight them with a death squad made of special forces and criminals? Timely...https://t.co/DoY9aORbet — Paolo Pedercini (@molleindustria) August 28, 2020

How did nobody go "hey, maybe it's a bad idea to release a game in which you lead a government-approved extrajudicial death squad to kill a conspiracy linking BLM-esque imagery with illuminati terrorism"? https://t.co/GEXPbcHTsf — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) August 29, 2020

Opening sentence basically "the world's governments have completely shit the global bed from neglect, incompetence, and greed wait let me explain why they're the good guys" pic.twitter.com/uK8rB0QiS6 — 'Eye of the Liger' Jake Young (@BestJakeYoung) August 27, 2020

They really just made the villains of their mobile game BLM holy shit — Mr. Feel, Weeaboomer (@mrfeelswildride) August 29, 2020

So, to recap: Ubisoft supports sexual abusers, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and even made an entire game justifying killing Black Lives Matters protesters.



But sure, they definitely don't get political. Uh huh. — Justin McDaniel 🏳️‍🌈 (@JUSTINtime4aLAF) August 29, 2020

The new Ubisoft game is a whole new level of ignorance—which is what makes me doubt it was just naivety. Using the BLM movement as a cover up for a terrorist organization causing civil unrest, and having YOU play as the cops to shut this down. That’s pretty sinister. — SON M. (@bogboogie) August 29, 2020

Following the criticism, both the “Elite Squad” and Ubisoft company Twitter accounts issued apologies, stating that the imagery would be edited out of the game following an update.

An update regarding Tom Clancy's Elite Squad: pic.twitter.com/G6Hb1SO7Gx — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 29, 2020

An update from the team: pic.twitter.com/BEVRyzKuU6 — Tom Clancy's Elite Squad (@tcelitesquad) August 29, 2020

Critics such as video game journalist Jim Starling still accused Ubisoft of “knowingly exploit[ing] political imagery and feign[ing] ignorance.”

Others accused the company of hypocrisy, pointing out that it put out a statement supporting Black Lives Matter in June following the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Ubisoft drew flak in the past, particularly after a Bloomberg investigation in July alleged that the company had a “frat house” culture rife with sexual harassment.

In June, CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company had “fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!