Gabriel García Márquez’s Final Novel, ‘Until August,’ Publishes Against His Wishes. Here's Why.

We speak exclusively with García Márquez’s son about the unique dilemma of publishing posthumously.
Gabriel García Márquez is the revered and award-winning author known for books like "One Hundred Years of Solitude" and "Love in the Time of Cholera."
Amazon/Photo by Ulf Andersen/Getty Images
Released in March this year, “Until August” tells the story of a woman, Ana Magdalena Bach, who makes a yearly trek to her mother’s grave on a Caribbean island to not only lay flowers but to have extramarital affairs with different men. However, author Gabriel García Márquez, who passed away 10 years prior to the book’s release, wanted it to be destroyed and never read by anyone, let alone published.

Regarded as one of the greatest Spanish-language authors of all time and best known for his novel, “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” García Márquez was worried that, given his battle with dementia, the book wasn’t at the caliber his fans had come to expect. His sons, the heirs to his final work, had a peculiar ethical choice to make: publish their father’s final novel for his audience or accept his wishes and destroy the manuscript.

García Márquez’s sons, Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García Barcha, ultimately made the choice to publish, committing what they themselves called “an act of betrayal” in order to honor not only the late Colombian author but his fans as well. Although their decision ended up causing both controversy and intrigue in the literary world, aspects of this story go deeper than the clickbait notion of a monumental writer betrayed by his duplicitous sons.

Following García Márquez’s death in 2014, his bequeathed literary estate included drafts and notes on the unfinished “Until August,” which were presented in various iterations to the public throughout the author’s life. In 1997, he even read aloud an excerpt, and in an interview with journalist Rosa Mora in 2004, he said he felt “quite satisfied” with the development of the protagonist, but not entirely with the book. As a known rewriter, it is possible that the book’s constant revisions became looped in an endless purgatory between García Márquez’s habit of perfectionism and his declining health.

“That notion of a final text and of the author’s final intent is often a kind of illusory thing,” said Stephen Enniss, director of the Harry Ransom Center in Austin, Texas, where much of García Márquez’s drafts, journals and belongings are displayed. “And the multiple drafts of an archive like the one here at the Ransom Center just underscore how fluid texts are and how many competing texts might actually exist for a given work.”

Enniss went on to add that “the process of writing is a highly unstable activity, and many intense second thoughts can creep into drafting.”

Joanna Reynolds, the CEO of The Folio Society, a publisher that works with many posthumously published titles, said that though it’s a sensitive subject, society would have lost a lot of major and influential works without the option of publishing posthumously. She pointed to books like Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl” or Mikhail Bulgakov’s “The Master and Margarita,” which wouldn’t have made it past government sensors had there been a push to publish them while the authors were still alive.

It’s the job of each generation to reassess past works and to judge which should remain relevant. The creative act lasts well beyond the author’s death,” Reynolds said.

We spoke with Rodrigo García, who is presently shooting a film, about his father and the publishing of “Until August.” The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity:

Do you feel that the publishing process for “Until August” was respectful to your family and your father’s work?

It’s a choice you have to make. Obviously, my father thought the book didn’t make sense, but we decided that the book was in better shape than he could probably judge. He never left a book unfinished. He either finished it and published it, or he destroyed it. So there were no works in progress. We thought the book, although not as polished or as important as many of his other books — and that, of course, is a high bar — was enjoyable. And we thought readers would enjoy hearing his voice one more time, and I think it has proven so.

Was it respectful? The book was at the Ransom Center [where] it was already scanned and open for students and researchers to read, so it was already being read. A couple of pages had been photographed and published, and we were also worried that it could leak and be published in pirated editions in Latin America, which are not uncommon. But ultimately, it was our choice to make, and we feel a little validated by the fact that our father always said, “When I’m dead, do what you want.”

It’s such a personal experience to have a family member dealing with dementia and mitigating their autonomy with the disease, and it puts you in a difficult position. How long was the discussion about deciding to publish “Until August” for you and your family?

Yes, there was a process for my brother and me. We left the book untouched for 10 years. And then, after it was made public by the Ransom Center for researchers, we also read it again, and we thought it was better than we remembered. Our best guess is that our father, because of his dementia, lost the ability to judge the book. If he had not lost that ability, he would have either finished it or destroyed it.

What made you believe that the book was ready to be published or that it was as complete as it could be?

I think, mostly, readers have been thankful to hear his voice for one last time. And the question if audiences should view it as a complete reflection or compare [it] to his other work? I think the book should be viewed as a work of his, and it’s very characteristically his. It still has many of its flourishes, his descriptive powers, and a very interesting female character at the center of it, which is rare for him. He has great female characters, but never one as the principal character of a novel. And we thought it was good and a feminist piece. And not just for that reason, but we thought everything taken together made a good addition to his canon — however unpolished it was in the end. These are things you have to decide on your own.

It’s set a little bit in a more contemporary world, or at least closer to our time. My father’s books usually happen in a kind of rarified space, a place that seems a little bit out of time. A kind of Colombia in its own bubble. And again, yes, it was written with declining mental health, but I think it fits into the canon of his writing and his obsession with love stories and his obsession with the subjects of sensuality, sex and matrimony — subjects that he’s touched on in different ways and in many of his books. So I think this one adds to it.

This interview was done by Emily Bond, HuffPost Books contributor. Keep reading to see a list of other posthumously published books.

"A Moveable Feast" by Ernest Hemingway
"If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast," wrote Ernest Hemingway in his memoir, “A Moveable Feast.” His ode to the City of Love details Hemingway’s time living in Paris during the 1920s, a time that was particularly rich with artistic expression and literary icons following the First World War. Through his own words, we meet some of Hemingway’s friends and contemporaries, like F. Scott Fitzgerald, James Joyce and Gertrude Stein, and read intimate accounts of their escapades and efforts before they had ever made names for themselves in literature. Readers feel inescapably close to Hemingway as we accompany the legendary author to the corner cafes he wrote at, the Cardinal Lemoine apartment he could barely afford and the iconic bars he drank at. For however iconic a book “A Moveable Feast” is, it’s a work that almost wasn’t. In 1956, Hemingway retrieved from the basement of the Ritz Paris hotel two steamer trunks filled with his personal writings and recognized this as the beginnings of a memoir. But Hemingway died of suicide in 1961, leaving the book unpublished. Mary Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway's fourth wife and the executor of his literary estate, had the memoir published in 1964.
"The Master and Margarita" by Mikhail Bulgakov
Published several decades after the author’s death in 1940, Mikhail Bulgakov’s “The Master and Margarita” was written in secret while Bulgakov lived under the threat of Joseph Stalin’s oppressive regime. Considered by many to be an act of dissidence, the book is an accurate portrayal of Soviet life during the 1930s, but told with a lightheartedness and optimism that prevail in the bleakest of settings. In this fantastical and satirical tale, the Devil arrives in Moscow, bringing with him an eccentric gang of demons and a very large black cat. The group planned to wreak havoc on the literati and Soviet society, which certainly does occur — but so does something else entirely.
"Go Set a Watchman" by Harper Lee
The Harper Lee classic and Pulitzer Prize-winning “To Kill a Mockingbird” gave us the morally righteous lawyer Atticus Finch and his precocious daughter, Scout. Lee’s publisher begged for a follow-up novel, and years later, an unpublished manuscript was curiously discovered in a safe-deposit box among her belongings. What was believed to be a novel that Lee wrote before “Mockingbird,” “Go Set a Watchman” is set two decades after the infamous court trial. In the book, which was eventually published by HarperCollins in 2016, we meet a 26-year-old Scout as she returns to her hometown of Maycomb, Alabama, from New York City to visit her elderly father. The current political climate is rife with racial tensions amidst the ongoing civil rights movement, exposing to Scout the disappointing and racist ideologies held by some of the people considered closest to her. Scout must contend with what’s right and wrong as she makes “[the] painful yet necessary transition out of the illusions of the past — a journey that can only be guided by one’s own conscience,” according to a synopsis of the book from HarperCollins.
"When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi
At only 36 years old, Paul Kalanithi was in his final year of neurosurgical residency at Stanford University when he was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic lung cancer. “When Breath Becomes Air” is his memoir, in which he strives to answer the question of what it means to have lived a meaningful life in the face of your own mortality. Kalanithi writes from the perspective of a medical professional whose job required him to be “detached” and distant from his patients. But as his story continues, readers witness his shift as he gains a deeper understanding of his role in life and how to best share it. Kalanithi died of cancer in March of 2015, and his memoir was posthumously published by Random House in January 2016.
"Ariel: Poems" by Sylvia Plath
Published two years after Slyvia Plath’s suicide in 1963, “Ariel” is her second book of poetry, which was brought to publication by her husband, Ted Hughes, with whom Plath shared a tumultuous relationship. The book includes celebrated poems like "The Applicant," "Lady Lazarus" and "Edge.” Wrought with the same visceral kind of writing that Plath is best known for, this collection of confessional poetry captures the multitudes of her existence, exploring life’s most bitter and happy moments and the complexities of being a mother.
"The Last Tycoon" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Despite F. Scott Fitzgerald’s notable literary success, his private life was fraught with tragedy and personal demons. In the late 1930s, the author put his literary career aside to become a work-for-hire scriptwriter in Hollywood in order to pay for his mounting debts. It was during this time that his alcoholism and thinning grasp of sobriety worsened, and in 1940, “The Great Gatsby” writer died of a heart attack. At the time of his death, he was drafting his final work, “The Last Tycoon,” which was written in portions and published posthumously by Fitzgerald’s friend and editor, Edmund Wilson. Inspired, no doubt, by Fitzgerald’s brief time spent in the film industry, “Tycoon” is a damning glimpse into the seedy underbelly of 1930s Hollywood and follows a fictional film producer named Monroe Stahr, a character inspired by MGM executive and producer Irving Thalberg. The plot follows the ambitious Stahr as he struggles to attain both love and success, detailing all the ways his ambition becomes his downfall.
"Barracoon: The Story of the Last 'Black Cargo'" by Zora Neale Hurston
Before Zora Neale Hurston’s fame as a writer, she was working with anthropologist Franz Boas, who asked Hurston to interview and document the life of an octogenarian former slave named Oluale Kossola. What came to be was an emotionally grueling and deeply empathetic work of nonfiction, fully published nearly 60 years after Hurston’s death. In 1927, 86-year-old Kossola was living in Alabama at the time of his interview with Hurston, who spent years recording Kossola’s first-hand account of his abduction from West Africa at the age of 19, the brutalities he experienced and his memories of home. Initially, the book had been rejected by its first publisher, who wanted more “respectable” language used throughout. Hurston was adamant about including Kossola’s dialect because she believed his voice should never again be restricted or changed and that the language was a reflection of the life he lived, the injustices and cruelties he suffered and his bravery and resilience. With the help of Joy Harris, representing Hurston’s trust, the manuscript was finally fully published in 2018 by Amistad Press.
