House Women Wear White To State Of The Union

Women leaders of the House of Representatives are sending a political message by wearing white to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

The dozens of female representatives wearing white is stark. If you ever needed a visual representation of how many women the Democrats elected this will drive it home https://t.co/hrFjgFWUjT #SOTU pic.twitter.com/dOTK0RDrSj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 6, 2019

The chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, Rep. Lois Frankel (Fla.), urged female lawmakers last week to wear “suffragette white” to Trump’s address.

I'm looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen! We'll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we're not going back on our hard-earned rights!https://t.co/CVPLLIunde — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) January 30, 2019

“We’ll honor all those who came before us and send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights,” Frankel said.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) tweeted that she’s wearing white with a kente cloth tonight to honor women like Alice Paul “who led the movement” and women like Ida B. Wells “who were excluded from it.”

The women of the #116th were asked to wear white tonight in tribute to the #suffragetes Tonight, I honor women like #AlicePaul who led the movement & women like #IdaB who were excluded from it. Kente cloth & the color white. Holding space for both #womanists & #feminists, always. pic.twitter.com/kaPQGb65Et — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 5, 2019

The sea of white outfits Tuesday night show just how many women were elected to Congress in November’s midterm election. There are currently 102 women serving in the House of Representatives, a record.

The newly elected leaders gathered before Trump’s address to speak on the importance of gender equality.

"Tonight, we expect the occupant of the White House to utter the customary phrase, 'The state of our union is strong.' If that is true, it has nothing to do with the Trump administration," Rep. Ayanna Pressley said pic.twitter.com/hKMdqfR1r8 — POLITICO (@politico) February 5, 2019

“Tonight, we expect the occupant of the White House to utter the customary phrase, ‘The state of our union is strong,’” Pressley said during the press conference. “If that is true, it has nothing to do with the Trump administration.”

The president is delivering his address at 9 p.m. ET.