Usher Reminds Us He's The King Of Collabs With Super Bowl VIP Guests

Usher was in good company during his show-stopping Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday.
While the “Superstar” singer was clearly the main event, he had support from some of the biggest names in music during the NFL championship game, which was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Usher’s stellar 13-minute set featured Alicia Keys, who was sizzling in a form-fitting red jumpsuit. She started on piano for a rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You” before the pair soared into a sultry duet of “My Boo.”
Joining him for an amped up version of “U Got It Bad” was H.E.R., who simply shredded on guitar.
Will.i.am made a special appearance for “OMG” while Lil’ Jon cranked up the energy another notch with “Turn Down For What.” The performance climaxed with a rendition of “Yeah!” featuring Lil’ Jon and Ludacris.
Giving things that classic game day vibe, “Love in this Club” was accompanied by a top-notch marching band.
While there was some whispers of Justin Bieber joining as a special guest, the Canadian pop star opted to watch things go down from a luxury box with his model wife Hailey Bieber.
Usher hinted there were big things in store while talking about the show at a press conference hosted by Apple Music on Thursday morning.
“I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have features on songs that became hit records, so that gave me the greatest point of reference,” he said.
“I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me, and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers ― whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own.”