Every Can't-Miss-Moment From Super Bowl LVIII: Photos

Time for your game face, it’s Super Bowl Sunday in Sin City.
Millions around the globe will be watching the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
And whether you’re a football fanatic or simply love the spectacle, the Super Bowl always has something to offer.
For NFL aficionados, the game promises to be an epic battle between the Niners’ elite offense and the Chiefs’ emerging football dynasty. (Kansas City has appeared in four of the last five league championships.)
Music lovers can look forward to patriotic opening performances by Post Malone, Andra Day and Reba, while icon Usher will take the stage at half-time, in what is sure to be an electric performance.
Meanwhile, people are holding their breath to see if pop star Taylor Swift will make it to support boyfriend Travis Kelce after performing several time zones away in Tokyo on Friday night.
For those not shelling out thousands to see the game IRL, the game will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon. Cord cutters can stream Super Bowl LVIII via Paramount+.
Or catch all of HuffPost’s favorite moments here: