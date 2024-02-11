EntertainmentNFLSuper BowlKansas City Chiefs

Every Can't-Miss-Moment From Super Bowl LVIII: Photos

Didn't catch all the action? Check out all our highlights from the big game.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

Time for your game face, it’s Super Bowl Sunday in Sin City.

Millions around the globe will be watching the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

And whether you’re a football fanatic or simply love the spectacle, the Super Bowl always has something to offer.

For NFL aficionados, the game promises to be an epic battle between the Niners’ elite offense and the Chiefs’ emerging football dynasty. (Kansas City has appeared in four of the last five league championships.)

Music lovers can look forward to patriotic opening performances by Post Malone, Andra Day and Reba, while icon Usher will take the stage at half-time, in what is sure to be an electric performance.

Meanwhile, people are holding their breath to see if pop star Taylor Swift will make it to support boyfriend Travis Kelce after performing several time zones away in Tokyo on Friday night.

For those not shelling out thousands to see the game IRL, the game will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon. Cord cutters can stream Super Bowl LVIII via Paramount+.

Or catch all of HuffPost’s favorite moments here:

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images
Welcome To Super Bowl LVIII
Candice Ward via Getty Images
Fan Frenzy
Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
Christian McCaffrey Takes The Field
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he runs onto the field before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Harry How via Getty Images
Kelce: A Man In Uniform
Jamie Squire via Getty Images
Paul Rudd & Son
Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
Nick Bosa's Kicks
Ezra Shaw via Getty Images
Purdy Good Stuff
Jamie Squire via Getty Images
Kelce's First Catch
Michael Owens via Getty Images
Allegiant Stadium
PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images
Mahomes Gets Going
Jamie Squire via Getty Images
Mahomes' Calm Before The Storm
Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images
Travis Kelce Keeps Cool
Ryan Kang via Getty Images
Backstage: Chiefs
Michael Owens via Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes Is In The Building
DeFodi Images via Getty Images
The Fan-Dolorian
Steph Chambers via Getty Images
Brock Purdy's Game Face
Steph Chambers via Getty Images
Talanoa Hufanga Makes An Entrance
Jamie Squire via Getty Images
Niners Fan Club
Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images
Reba McEntire
Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images
Post Malone's Ready To Rock
TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
Young Chiefs Fan
Perry Knotts via Getty Images
49ers And Chiefs Face Off
Jamie Squire via Getty Images
Helmet Time
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
