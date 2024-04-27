Vanessa Lachey Says She's 'Confused' About 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Cancellation News

Vanessa Lachey says she’s still processing news that her CBS show, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” has been canceled.
The actor, who stars in the crime drama, took to Instagram on Saturday to share her thoughts about the show coming to an end.
“Gutted, confused, blindsided,” she wrote in a text overlay of a post on her Instagram Story.
“Processing this news and still being present with my family,” she continued. “I love you all!”
She concluded her message by expressing her gratitude to fans with an Hawaiian phrase: “Mahalo Nui Loa.”
CBS decided to cancel “NCIS: Hawai’i” after three seasons, Deadline reported this week. The news comes shortly before the Season 3 finale is set to air on May 6.
A representative for CBS did not immediately return a request for comment.
Lachey, who is the first female-lead of an “NCIS” franchise, plays special agent Jane Tennant in the show.
She celebrated her groundbreaking role in an Instagram post earlier this month.
“Mahalo to CBS & Paramount for believing in me and this ground breaking show,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Here’s to all the incredible People along the way who continue to make it happen! I Love my job!!!”
CBS had announced that the “NCIS” universe reached a milestone of 1,000 combined episodes last week.