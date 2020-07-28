Pregnant 'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan And White Sox Pitcher Divorcing

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech has filed for divorce just months after marrying “Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan, who’s expecting their first child.

Kopech submitted the divorce papers June 19 in his home state of Texas, the Chicago Tribune reported Monday after obtaining the documents.

Morgan announced on Instagram last week that she is expecting a son in January. She made no mention of Kopech. A rep for the actor told People Kopech is the father.

“This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose,” wrote Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on CW’s teen melodrama.

Kopech, a hard-throwing right-hander who missed the 2019 season after arm surgery, has opted out of the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season for “personal reasons,” the Chicago Sun-Times noted.

Morgan and Kopech got married in January before some of the “Riverdale” cast, E! reported.

Reps for Kopech and Morgan didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s requests for comment.

