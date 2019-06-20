27 Tweets That Prove How Hard It Is To Be Vegan

Perhaps no diet is subject to as much mocking as veganism.
Abstaining from animal products can be a challenge, but many vegans wear their identity like a badge of honor. After all, it takes work to cut meat and dairy out of your diet, and there are many health and environmental benefits if you do.
Still, those who follow this plant-based approach to eating are often teased for being difficult in restaurant settings or having a holier-than-thou attitude.
We’ve rounded up 27 funny tweets about living that vegan life. Enjoy!
being vegan:— carter (@carterhambley) June 7, 2019
- can be expensive
- hard
- actually having to learn to nurture your body
saying “I’m thinking of going vegan”:
- inspirational
- brave
- an act of heroism
- 100% free
- can be done while eating chicken nuggets
Me: I woukd try a vegan diet, but I don’t want to be hungry all the time.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) August 23, 2018
Vegan: Good news! You can turn a chickpea into ANYthing!
Me: I don’t want to turn a chickpea into anything.
Vegan: Oh. Then yeah you’re gonna starve.
Me: I'm looking for a vegan alternative to that soup you make. Veggie stock or coconut milk or what?— Kima Jones 🏁 (@kima_jones) December 3, 2018
My mama: Cream of celery or cream of mushroom.
Me: I know, but I'm looking for a v---
Her: Did I call you for your recipe, or did you call me for mine?
Me: pic.twitter.com/XjS9MIuehY
This vegan cheese has been stuck to the roof of my mouth for 2 weeks.— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) January 31, 2018
When everyone else is panicking about the listeria outbreak but you're vegan so that doesn't apply to you. pic.twitter.com/lIziSm32ze— Connor Anderson Ⓥ (@C_Anderson1998) June 9, 2019
People who think vegans only eat salad are the same people who think the only furniture you can have sex on is a bed— Nick Squires (@meatymcsorley) July 20, 2017
no vegan cheese has all four:— C🥑LLIN Ⓥ (@collinrenfro) March 8, 2019
- pleasant texture
- ability to melt well
- good flavor
- decent price
I'm reading a book about the plight of a man who's bullied for being vegan. It's called Green Eggs and Ham.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) April 28, 2012
When restaurants say they have vegan options https://t.co/Ms0CpArBjb— germ (@mogvvai) June 29, 2018
“what are you eating?”— grandpa (@imkelcie) September 24, 2018
me: “vegan chicken nuggets!”
“omg we get it you don’t eat meat you don’t have to say it’s vegan every time”
“what are you eating?”
me: “chicken nuggets”
“uuuMMMM just CHICKEN NUGGETS???? I THouGhht THAT U diDN’t EAT MEAT???”
the vegan provolone cheese in my fridge watching me order yet another lobster grilled cheese at 3 am pic.twitter.com/UyT1VE9qI8— tasbeeh herwees (@THerwees) June 2, 2019
People who say "religion is the source of all conflict" have clearly never seen a vegan and a ketogenic person throw down in a Whole Foods— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) October 28, 2017
"Why did you go vegan?"— Jenavieve Hatch (@jenavievehatch) April 18, 2018
Short answer: Beyonce
Long answer: Beyonce Knowles-Carter
"i've never tried ~vegan food~ before,"— 𝓅𝒶𝓉𝓉𝓎 𝓈𝓊𝑒 🦋 (@pattysueluvsyou) October 20, 2017
first of all, you ever heard of an apple?
vegans be like— C🥑LLIN Ⓥ (@collinrenfro) September 3, 2018
breakfast: berry smoothie
lunch: veggie wrap with hummus and fresh pressed juice
dinner: beyond burger, fries, an entire package of oreos, three taco bell bean burritos, spicy sweet chili doritos, sour patch kids, and a pint on nondairy ben & jerrys ice cream
All my friends: “It’s gluten-free so it must be vegan! You can have it!”— Catherine Gill (@theDirtyVegan) March 15, 2019
Me:🤦🏻♀️
The hardest part about being vegan is having to wake up at 5am to milk all the almonds.#TinyNipples #VeganProblems— Vegan Tweeter (Alex) (@VeganTweeter) November 10, 2013
If you think vegans are easily offended, try telling a meat eater you made chicken wings out of cauliflower.— black trans lives matter 🏳️🌈🌈 (@tyrathetaurus) December 6, 2018
I'm learning a little vegan cooking, and so far the most exhausting part is talking about it all the time.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) January 10, 2017
I’m back home in Texas where I heard someone repeatedly pronounce vegan as “vay-jun,” and I genuinely enjoyed that.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) May 26, 2019
me trying to make sure my meal doesn’t include meat, dairy, or eggs without telling the waiter that i’m a vegan pic.twitter.com/GRq0BIxqJ3— C🥑LLIN Ⓥ (@collinrenfro) May 24, 2018
when ur trying to be a healthy vegan but vegan ice cream burgers pasta butter and cookies exist— kelsey (@_xkelsss) April 24, 2016
Ive been saying I’m going vegan for the past month and keep forgetting 😅— Edwin Honoret 💫 ASTROKID (@Edwin_Honoret) June 6, 2019
Tis the season to have your food choices mocked at the dinner table— Vegan Problems (@MyVeganProblems) December 3, 2015
Non vegan: ‘how can you not like chicken??’— Gus Duffy (@GusDuffyAuthor) June 3, 2019
Me: ‘actually I DO like chickens. That’s why I don’t eat them. So the real question is: how can you not like chickens?’
I just found a piece of arugula in my bra #veganprobs— mei qin (@camilleerobg) March 6, 2016
11pm Me: I'm exhausted!— Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) September 25, 2018
3am Me: But what do vegan zombies eat?