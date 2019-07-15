FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

If you have a skin care routine, you know it takes a lot of ingredients to get that coveted glow. We love testing new products and layering on serums, but it can get time-consuming and expensive incorporating vitamin Cs, retinols, niacinamides and salicylic acids. (Not to mention the use of cabinet space for all those individual items). That’s why we were thrilled to discover this serum packed with all of those powerful ingredients for a really affordable price.

InstaNatural Vitamin C Anti Aging Skin Clearing Serum is an all-in-one lightweight serum that treats blemishes and defends skin while reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles over time. This super serum is formulated with a lineup of impressive natural ingredients including vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid. You can normally find it on Amazon for $22, but you can get it for just $17 on Prime Day when you apply the coupon before checkout.

