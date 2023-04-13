Dan Snyder To Sell Washington Commanders For $6 Billion: Reports

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder (right) talks to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dan Snyder, the embattled owner of the Washington Commanders, has reached a deal to sell the NFL franchise for a figure approaching $6 billion, according to NBC Washington and CBS Sports.

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris orchestrated the winning bid, which, if approved by NFL owners, would set a record for the most expensive in league history.

A $6 billion deal would eclipse the previous record of $4.65 billion, set last year with the sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner group. Harris was also among the bidders for that team.

The Commanders found themselves at the center of numerous controversies in recent years, resulting in other NFL owners publicly urging Snyder to sell the team.

A 2021 investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse at the team resulted in a $10 million fine levied by the NFL, and forced Snyder to relinquish day-to-day oversight to his wife, Tanya.