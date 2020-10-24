Washington Post Editorial Board Hits Undecided Voters With A Stark Choice

The Washington Post editorial board spelled out in its latest column exactly what’s on the line in the 2020 election.

In a message to undecided voters, the newspaper’s board warned that a vote for a second term of President Donald Trump “is a vote for an America in decline and an American democracy in danger.”

“At best, the demise would be gradual — a descent into diminished prosperity, constricted opportunity for your children and grandchildren, waning influence overseas and continued erosion of democratic norms at home,” it wrote. “This is not a matter of conjecture; it is a judgment based on President Trump’s record and promises.”

The board ― which last month endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president ― acknowledged that undecided voters may still be unsure about the former vice president.

“Maybe you disagree with some of the policies he espouses — that’s fine,” it said. “We would simply ask you to weigh your concerns about the unknowns of a Biden presidency against the certain dangers of a second Trump term.”

“On the one hand, a tax, a minimum wage, an energy policy you might not like; on the other, the demise of U.S. democracy, prosperity and global leadership,” it concluded. “It shouldn’t be a hard call.”