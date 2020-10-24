Washington Post Editorial Board Hits Undecided Voters With A Stark Choice

The Washington Post editorial board spelled out in its latest column exactly what’s on the line in the 2020 election.
In a message to undecided voters, the newspaper’s board warned that a vote for a second term of President Donald Trump “is a vote for an America in decline and an American democracy in danger.”
“At best, the demise would be gradual — a descent into diminished prosperity, constricted opportunity for your children and grandchildren, waning influence overseas and continued erosion of democratic norms at home,” it wrote. “This is not a matter of conjecture; it is a judgment based on President Trump’s record and promises.”
The board ― which last month endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president ― acknowledged that undecided voters may still be unsure about the former vice president.
“Maybe you disagree with some of the policies he espouses — that’s fine,” it said. “We would simply ask you to weigh your concerns about the unknowns of a Biden presidency against the certain dangers of a second Trump term.”
“On the one hand, a tax, a minimum wage, an energy policy you might not like; on the other, the demise of U.S. democracy, prosperity and global leadership,” it concluded. “It shouldn’t be a hard call.”
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place