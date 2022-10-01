39 Weird Halloween Costumes, From Outrageous To Asinine

It used to be Halloween was just one night. But, for some people, it has stretched out to a two-month celebration, thanks to seasonal stores like SpiritHalloween, and film companies and streaming platforms that start boosting horror content around Labor Day.

There’s a good reason why: More than any other holiday, Halloween allows us to express ourselves in new, weird ways.

Thank goodness the costumes have kept up. HuffPost Weird News has compiled some of the year’s weirdest, wackiest and most tasteless Halloween getups.

Start planning now, because it’s the best time of the year to get weird.