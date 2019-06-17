Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Movie Unveils A Cool First Look

Steven Spielberg’s movie adaptation of “West Side Story” hopes to be a very big deal in America.

On Monday, the director’s production company released a first look at the rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks. They’re ready to rumble ― and to dance.

The “Romeo and Juliet”-like lovers gazing at each other below, Tony and Maria, are played by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

The film has been adapted from the original 1957 Broadway stage musical. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar as Anita in the 1961 film version, returns in a new role.

Other cast members include Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) and Brian d’Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke).

The production has been filming in Harlem, the New York Post reported.

Spielberg, who reportedly worked for years to secure the rights to “WSS,” has never directed a screen musical before. Guess he has to start somewhere.

“West Side Story” is scheduled to open Dec. 18, 2020