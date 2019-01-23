'The Devil Is Coming!!!': Twitter Freaks Out Over Sinkhole Near White House

A sinkhole opened up near the White House on Tuesday and Twitter wags immediately brought the gags.
D.C. Police shared a photo of the depression in the ground just one block away from President Donald Trump’s official residence:
In response, Tweeters cracked jokes about the significance of the sinkhole appearing during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history and noted the many others that had formed during Trump’s time in office:
Check out this explainer about sinkholes below:
