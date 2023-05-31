Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Ron DeSantis' 'War On Woke' With Withering Warning

Whoopi Goldberg put 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on notice during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View.”

“We’re watching you, Ron,” Goldberg, a co-host on the ABC show, warned the Florida governor over his so-called “war on woke” which in recent months has seen him sign a number of extremist policies into law.

“Hey, Ron, you know, being asleep as you are, and have been for quite some time, see, many of us have been awake this whole time,” began Goldberg, who last week said she was done with conservative cancel culture.

“We don’t have any choice,” the EGOT winner continued. “We don’t have a choice as women to rest up and be asleep and see things. We don’t have time for that.”

“So, you want to fight all of us?” Goldberg asked. “Because you’re going to be fighting your own women as well. Because they’re not going to take this ridiculousness that you are thrusting. It’s not like they’re voting for this. You are making these decisions for your state.”

Watch the video here: