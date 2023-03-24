What's Hot

Florida Republican Will Robinson Jr. Tricked Into Reading Fake Dirty Names At Committee Meeting

The GOP state representative fell for the sophomoric prank and recited a few made-up names at a civil justice hearing.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Florida state Rep. Will Robinson Jr. (R) got duped this week into reciting made-up names that were silly and sexual. (Watch the video below.)

As Robinson read a list of opponents and supporters of a bill during a House civil justice subcommittee meeting on Monday, he may not have been listening to himself.

“Anita Dick is an opponent,” he said as the woman next to him suppressed a giggle. “Holden Hiscock is also an opponent.”

Sure, it was a junior-high kind of humor. But funny.

Robinson eventually appeared to find the humor in it as well.

“Committee does meet again next week! Anita and Holden, please stop by!” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday with a face-palm emoji.

There was at least one other notable political prank this week. A progressive comedian at a rally to protest Donald Trump’s possible indictment dropped a truth bomb on a conservative outlet in an interview.

Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes and is a loser who can’t deal with the fact that he lost the election because he based his whole personality on being a winner and calling people losers,” the prankster said.

