Florida state Rep. Will Robinson Jr. (R) got duped this week into reciting made-up names that were silly and sexual. (Watch the video below.)

As Robinson read a list of opponents and supporters of a bill during a House civil justice subcommittee meeting on Monday, he may not have been listening to himself.

Advertisement

“Anita Dick is an opponent,” he said as the woman next to him suppressed a giggle. “Holden Hiscock is also an opponent.”

Sure, it was a junior-high kind of humor. But funny.

A Florida state representative reads “Anita Dick” and “Holden Hiscock” into the record pic.twitter.com/aMtpLQpot6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 23, 2023

Robinson eventually appeared to find the humor in it as well.

“Committee does meet again next week! Anita and Holden, please stop by!” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday with a face-palm emoji.

Committee does meet again next week! Anita and Holden, please stop by! 🤦🏻♂️😎 https://t.co/nW5xHXbRhb — Will Robinson (@will_robinsonjr) March 23, 2023

Advertisement

There was at least one other notable political prank this week. A progressive comedian at a rally to protest Donald Trump’s possible indictment dropped a truth bomb on a conservative outlet in an interview.