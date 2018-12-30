Royal Family Reveals Top Moments of 2018 In New Video

Just in time for the New Year, Kensington Palace has released a video compilation showcasing the favorite moments of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The footage was shared Saturday on Twitter, reviewing various special events and outings attended by each of the four royals, from speaking engagements to charity events and the birth of William and Kate’s latest baby, Prince Louis, as well as the marriage of Harry and Meghan.

“Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 ― thank you to everyone who made this year so special,” the palace’s tweet read.

Check out the highlights here: