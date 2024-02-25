The Fleece-Lined Jeans You Need Are Less Than $30 At Walmart

During these cold winter months, warmth is a must if you’re working outside, running errands or going on outdoor adventures. Luckily, Wrangler — an enduring workwear brand — has you covered. Their relaxed fleece-lined cargo jeans are available at Walmart for just under $30, and reviewers say that they actually keep the cold at bay.

Durable, comfortable and (most importantly) warm, these relaxed-fit jeans are currently available in a classic medium blue wash and a cool camo. They have six pockets, a straight leg opening and a lightweight fleece lining. And according to the 200+ 5-star reviews, these jeans are a winter wardrobe staple worth stocking up on.

Reviewer DGW says these Wrangler jeans are exactly what they need, and that they’ve bought six pairs so far. “It gets very cold here. I’ve bought these pants before and I stay comfortable down to zero degrees,” the reviewer wrote. Customer Kay buys them for their husband and grandson for winter work. “We’ve been buying them for at least three years,” Kay says. “You know they are good when we keep coming back.” An anonymous reviewer, who has purchased these jeans in blue and black, says they’re “money well spent” for their husband who works in construction. “He loves these pants. They are warm, soft and comfortable to work in.”