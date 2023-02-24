What's Hot

Mysterious Metal Sphere Washes Up On Japanese Beach, Sparking Investigation

Video Footage Released Of Police Fatally Shooting Black Teen In Mississippi

Florida Woman Seeks Jail Release On Behalf Of Illegally Detained Fetus

Pink Reveals Madonna Wanted Her For Iconic VMA Kiss But 'Doesn't Like' Her Now

Teen Athlete Loses Legs In Crash; Prosecutor Asked To Resign

Texas Bill Banning Chinese Citizens From Buying Land Is Gaining Steam

Kylie Jenner Reveals The Sister She Has The Least In Common With

An Experiment In Colorado Will Put Doomsday Fears To The Test

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years For Rape, Sexual Assault

Paris Hilton Says Her Mom Didn't Know About Her Son Until He Was Over A Week Old

Trump Can Be Deposed In Lawsuits By Ex-FBI Officials, Judge Rules

Nikki Haley Defends Confederate Flag In Unearthed Interview

Scienceyosemite national parkEl Capitanrockslide

Massive Rockfall At Yosemite's Iconic El Capitan Caught On Camera

The 3,000-foot granite monolith is a popular destination for rock climbers.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

A massive chunk of rocks slid down the face of El Capitan, one of the landmark granite peaks of Yosemite National Park, in a scene caught on video by visitors earlier this week.

El Capitan’s 3,000-foot stone face is a popular destination for rock climbers looking to test their skills, but park officials said no one was injured.

They said via Twitter that it was five to ten times smaller than the tragic 2017 rockfalls that left one climber dead and another injured, along with another injury on the ground, and displaced about 1,300 tons of rock.

The rockfall happened west of Yosemite Valley’s Camp 4 and led to the temporary closure of the nearby road as rangers assessed the situation.

The park’s official Twitter feed said the rockslide started at the top of Horsetail Fall, the waterfall that transforms into the “firefall” in mid-to-late February each year when backlighted by the setting sun and if conditions are just right.

Related

yosemite national parkEl Capitanrockslide
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community