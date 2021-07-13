Zendaya Scores The Perfect Lola Bunny-Inspired Look At 'Space Jam' Premiere

Zendaya arrived to the red carpet at the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Monday night with a winning look.

The actor, who is the voice actor for the Lola Bunny character in the new film, sported a multicolored Moschino two-piece set that features a button-down jacket with matching shorts. She completed the look, which boasted bright red, blue, purple, yellow and orange colors, with a high ponytail.

Zendaya’s fun ensemble was very reminiscent of Lola Bunny, who also sports somewhat of a high ponytail look – or bunny ears – in both the original 1996 animated film and its reboot, which will hit theaters and be available for streaming on HBO Max on Friday.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Zendaya attends the Premiere of Warner Bros.' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12 in Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya posted a video of herself en route to the premiere in Los Angeles on her Instagram Stories on Monday. The actor was seen wearing a mask with her outfit that featured a glittery basketball, which she said was made by her mother, Claire Stoermer.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Zendaya's mask featured a sequined basketball.

The 24-year-old’s Lola Bunny character has sparked a bit of a stir on social media in recent months after the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” director Malcolm D. Lee, said he reworked Lola’s appearance since he thought she was “very sexualized” in the original.

“This is 2021. It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters,” Lee told Entertainment Weekly in March.

Zendaya told the publication in an article published Monday that she “didn’t know” Lola’s new look would spark such debate.

“I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was. [Laughs] But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya said voicing Lola was a “really special experience.”