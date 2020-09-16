Debate Is Raging On Twitter Over How A Giraffe Should Wear A Bow Tie

It’s time to set aside your political beliefs and engage in one of the most important debates of our lifetime: How should a giraffe wear a bow tie?

Some people believe it should be high up.

I feel like the first one is correct — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) September 14, 2020

let's think about where a giraffe would wear a regular tie, to me it makes the most sense for it to be tied as high as possible for the length to run DOWN the neck, as a bow tie would be tied in same spot I think we gotta go with #1 — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) September 14, 2020

Others believe it should be lower down.

The one on the left is impossible... pic.twitter.com/RSYZF5l112 — Duke of Cucamonga (@CucamongaDuke) September 15, 2020

Showed my 11 y.o. he commented “but a human would wear it on top of the shirt not on the actual neck” and since a shirt would presumably not go all the way up to the top of the giraffe’s neck I gotta go with #2 — Nathan LeBret (@NathanLeBret) September 14, 2020

One person needed more information before making a decision.

Is he going to a wedding or an opera? — Fred Davies 🔍 (@DR_Fred_Davies) September 14, 2020

While another said this question has already been answered.

The Arthur cartoon already answered this pic.twitter.com/70qCYsNCMK — the cool kids in Animal Crossing call me gold star (@michelle_IRL) September 15, 2020

Twitter user @SortaBad, who would like to remain anonymous, posed the question on the social media platform Monday. He told HuffPost that he got the idea for his post after he saw a mannequin in a store window with an unusually long neck.

“It was one of those mannequins without a head and for whatever reason the neck was super long,” he told HuffPost. “And I don’t know why, but the bow tie was really high up. Way higher than a person would wear it, like put there lazily by some store clerk.”

“In many ways, the concept is very unoriginal,” he said. “In any case, I wasn’t expecting the tweet to be particularly popular. It was just something random I thought of. In general, I’m pretty awful at predicting what people will find engaging.”

But engaged people seem to be — as of Tuesday afternoon, is had more than 8,000 likes and 1,000 retweets.

And as for the creator himself, he also has an opinion as to how a giraffe should wear his formal human neck accessory. And it’s not much of a stretch of the imagination.