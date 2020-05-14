Wuhan To Test All 11 Million Residents For COVID-19

Wuhan, the Chinese city which reported the world’s first COVID-19 cases late last year, will test all 11 million residents for the new coronavirus over a 10-day period, Chinese and international media reported Tuesday.

The ambitious testing effort — which officials have referred to as “10 days of mass battle” against the virus — was spurred by the discovery of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city, where officials had previously celebrated a month without any new infections, NPR reported.

Wuhan officials said earlier this week that at least six people from the same residential compound, including an 89-year-old man, had tested positive for the disease.

Reuters said each district in the city had been instructed to create a detailed testing plan for its residents. But it remains unclear when testing will begin.

On April 8th, Wuhan reopened after 72-day lockdown

Then 35 days w/ 0 cases

Then 6 new cases (1 housing block)

All 11 million people will be tested in next 7 days

Contrast

The US has no state >14 days w/ decline or 0 cases

It's reopening

It has taken >3 months to do 10 M tests pic.twitter.com/eCxOmS2YGL — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 12, 2020

Wuhan — which was under a strict lockdown for more than two months until restrictions were lifted in April — has reported more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases and over 3,800 deaths since it first flagged the existence of the new coronavirus in December.