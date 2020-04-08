CORONAVIRUS

Lost Your Job Due To Coronavirus? Here's What You Need To Know

Unemployment and layoffs are rampant thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what to do if you lose work and need unemployment, health insurance and other resources.
Lost Your Job And Need Health Insurance? Here’s What You Can Do.
Newly unemployed people may qualify for subsidized insurance or no-cost government benefits.
Jeffrey Young
What To Do If You Can't Pay Rent Because Of Coronavirus Job Loss
Eviction moratoriums have been put in place, but they don't protect everyone.
Casey Bond
What To Do If You're Put On Unpaid Leave Over Coronavirus
Workers are already being asked or forced to take time off without pay because of COVID-19.
Monica Torres
How To File For Unemployment If You've Been Affected By Coronavirus Layoffs
What every worker needs to know if they've lost a job because of COVID-19 — including what's in the new stimulus package.
Monica Torres
What's The Difference Between Being Laid Off And Being Furloughed?
As coronavirus prompts more layoffs and furloughs, here's what you need to know about unemployment benefits, health insurance and more.
Monica Torres
How You Can Apply For Small Business Coronavirus Relief
There's a lot of money available, even for some self-employed people -- and you may not even have to pay it back.
Monica Torres
These Companies Are Actually Hiring During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Looking for a new job? While many industries are enacting hiring freezes and layoffs, some are actively hiring because of COVID-19.
Monica Torres
How To Protect Your 401(k) From The Coronavirus Stock Market Downturn
Here's how experts say you should handle retirement funds in light of extreme volatility caused by COVID-19.
Casey Bond
Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: Here's Who's Eligible For Relief Payment
You could get a direct payment of $1,200, depending on your income.
Casey Bond
and
Arthur Delaney
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
CoronavirusHealth InsuranceUnemployment job search