Vera_Petrunina via Getty Images

You’re walking down the cobbled side streets of London or Rome, not a care in the world, and then it hits you: Your shoes are uncomfortable AF. A bad pair of travel shoes can mean the difference between enjoying your vacation the way it was meant to be experienced, or stopping every few hours to reapply bandages and blister-preventing products in the middle of a sea of tourists.

When it comes to travel, the more comfortable your feet are the better your trip will be. A good pair of waterproof walking shoes for travel can make all the difference.

When looking for the perfect pair, you’ll want to find something that’s comfortable for walking and that easily squeezes into your luggage. You’ll want a style that’s lightweight, flexible and durable, as well as something that’s supportive and cushioned. Better still, look for a shoe with water resistance so you can cover more ground in a single pair of kicks.

Below, we’ve rounded up 11 pairs of the best travel sneakers for women that’ll take you from cobblestones to city walks. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1 Dr. Scholl's Madison Zappos



Shop them here. These Dr. Scholl's slip-ons have a soft and breathable lining, as well as a Memory Foam Cool Fit™ footbed, so each step you take is like walking on a cloud. They also have nearly 200 reviews. 2 Keds Chillax Zappos



Shop them here. The classic white Keds sneaker with a relaxed twist. These lightweight sneakers are slim and easy to pack. 3 Clarks Ayla Reece Zappos



Shop them here. A super light, easy-to-pack shoe, these Clarks lace-up sneakers are soft, stylish and offer a nice additional heel support, according to reviewers. 4 TOMS Clemente Zappos



Shop them here. These vegan-friendly slip-ons are flexible and durable, making them the perfect shoe to fit in your suitcase. 5 Nike Roshe One Zappos



Shop them here. A full mesh sneaker that can take you from the gym to brunch, these Nike Roshe One's will be a comfortable option to take you through the sites of your next trip. 6 Lacoste Ziane BL 1 CFA Zappos



Shop them here. Another classic white sneaker, these lace-up lightweight kicks have a cushioned footbed for added comfort. 7 SKECHERS Performance Go Walk Lite - Eclectic Zappos



Shop them here. The ultimate shoe for comfort, these casual knit mesh sneakers are breathable and cushioned, for lasting comfort all day long. 8 Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Allbirds



Shop them here. With a padded insole and a lightweight sole, these wool runners are designed with extra cushioning and reduced friction in mind. These uber-trendy shoes can be seen all over Instagram and come in a variety of colors. 9 Matt & Nat Matt & Nat



Shop them here. These all-white vegan leather lace-up shoes will give you some waterproof protection while being practical and stylish. They come in this shade of white plus black, dusk blue and a lily pink. 10 Columbia Delray™ II Slip PFG Zappos



Shop them here. A boat shoe certainly looks the part of a travel item but these slip-ons offer a high level of practicality. Built for boating, the rubber soles provide traction while the midsole has specific drainage spots for air flow and to quickly move away water. 11 Rothys Grey Camo Slip-On Sneaker Rothys



Shop them here. It would be hard to compile a list of ideal travel sneakers without including a fully machine-washable pair. The sneaker and insole of this shoe can be tossed in the washer, but it's recommended to removed the midsole.