You’re walking down the cobbled side streets of London or Rome, not a care in the world, and then it hits you: Your shoes are uncomfortable AF. A bad pair of travel shoes can mean the difference between enjoying your vacation the way it was meant to be experienced, or stopping every few hours to reapply bandages and blister-preventing products in the middle of a sea of tourists.
When looking for the perfect pair, you’ll want to find something that’s comfortable for walking and that easily squeezes into your luggage. You’ll want a style that’s lightweight, flexible and durable, as well as something that’s supportive and cushioned. Better still, look for a shoe with water resistance so you can cover more ground in a single pair of kicks.
With a padded insole and a lightweight sole, these wool runners are designed with extra cushioning and reduced friction in mind. These uber-trendy shoes can be seen all over Instagram and come in a variety of colors.
A boat shoe certainly looks the part of a travel item but these slip-ons offer a high level of practicality. Built for boating, the rubber soles provide traction while the midsole has specific drainage spots for air flow and to quickly move away water.
It would be hard to compile a list of ideal travel sneakers without including a fully machine-washable pair. The sneaker and insole of this shoe can be tossed in the washer, but it's recommended to removed the midsole.