'13 Going On 30' Stars Re-Create Scenes On TikTok And They Look Exactly The Same

Turns out Halloween is a perfect time to be 30, flirty and thriving.

Actor Christa B. Allen channeled her character from the 2004 film “13 Going on 30” over the weekend, re-creating some iconic scenes on TikTok and serving serious Jennifer Garner vibes.

Allen played the teenage version of the character Jenna Rink in the rom-com, while Garner played Rink at age 30, when she has grown up to be a glamorous magazine editor.

The now-28-year-old Allen snagged a replica of the Versace dress Garner wore in the movie and took on a montage of scenes from the film, reenacting one where Garner gets ready for a party, set to the tune of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Allen later posted other videos, including one where she does Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance in the dress ― an homage to a scene where Garner does that exact dance at party for the fictional Poise magazine ― and another where she delivers a sassy line Garner uttered to a competing magazine editor in the film.

That line-reading was in response to a not-so-nice comment from a TikTok user who remarked that Allen never lets them forget she starred in the early-aughts comedy.

@christaallen Reply to @bored_ghost1 this moment in the movie always made me laugh 😝 DO NOT be mean to bored ghost!! just being silly ♬ original sound - Matthew Boyd

In response to Allen’s first video, one of her co-stars ― Alexandra Kyle, who starred as the younger version of Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman ― posted a video channeling her character’s vibe in the film.

Kyle posted her video as a “duet” alongside one Allen posted back in September. With both actors side by side and dressed in character, you can hardly tell it’s been 16 years since they were on-screen together as frenemies.

Thanks so much for this throwback, ladies. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to go to town on some Razzles.