'13 Going On 30' Stars Re-Create Scenes On TikTok And They Look Exactly The Same

Turns out Halloween is a perfect time to be 30, flirty and thriving.
Actor Christa B. Allen channeled her character from the 2004 film “13 Going on 30” over the weekend, re-creating some iconic scenes on TikTok and serving serious Jennifer Garner vibes.
Allen played the teenage version of the character Jenna Rink in the rom-com, while Garner played Rink at age 30, when she has grown up to be a glamorous magazine editor.
The now-28-year-old Allen snagged a replica of the Versace dress Garner wore in the movie and took on a montage of scenes from the film, reenacting one where Garner gets ready for a party, set to the tune of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
Allen later posted other videos, including one where she does Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance in the dress ― an homage to a scene where Garner does that exact dance at party for the fictional Poise magazine ― and another where she delivers a sassy line Garner uttered to a competing magazine editor in the film.
That line-reading was in response to a not-so-nice comment from a TikTok user who remarked that Allen never lets them forget she starred in the early-aughts comedy.
In response to Allen’s first video, one of her co-stars ― Alexandra Kyle, who starred as the younger version of Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman ― posted a video channeling her character’s vibe in the film.
Kyle posted her video as a “duet” alongside one Allen posted back in September. With both actors side by side and dressed in character, you can hardly tell it’s been 16 years since they were on-screen together as frenemies.
Thanks so much for this throwback, ladies. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to go to town on some Razzles.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place