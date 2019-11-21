Mix It Up With This Early Black Friday Deal On A KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Walmart

On the 21st day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, we’re bringing you a deal that will make your holiday baking extra sweet!

Right now, you can save $150 on this KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer! Originally retailing for $429.99, you can seriously upgrade your kitchen for just $279. And with over 26,000 (!!!) reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Walmart.com, it’s no secret that this deal will go fast.

This iconic mixer is total staple for a few reasons. Not only does the tilt-head design make adding ingredients and scraping the sides of your mixing bowl super easy, but this mixer is outfitted with 10 different speeds to help you whip up practically anything your heart desires (think everything from a fluffy meringue to a super dense bread dough). Plus, this mixer comes with everything you need to tackle your favorite recipes; included you’ll find a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a wire whip and a pouring shield.

And if holiday cookies are your thing, you can make up to nine dozen cookies in one batch with this KitchenAid stand mixer. But if baking doesn’t do it for you, this appliance does way more than simply act as a mixer. You can “use the power hub to turn your stand mixer into a culinary center with over 10 optional hub powered attachments, from food grinders to pasta makers and more.”

One happy reviewer shared, “I knew that KitchenAid mixers were rated highly, but when my husband surprised me with the Artisan mixer, I could not have imagined how much better my baking turned out with this product. I have made meatballs that were perfectly blended, delicious, hearty breads, and cakes with the lightest, fluffiest texture I have ever tasted. I know it is vastly superior to my previous mixer, and I find myself looking for recipes just to use it as much as possible.”

Another reviewer chimed in saying, “I get amazing results with my KitchenAid Artisan mixer! It’s my best friend when I prepare any recipe using it!”

You can shop this kitchen wonder above.

If you’re looking for more deals, then you won’t want to miss out on these major savings at Walmart.com:

RCA Voyager 7″ 16GB Tablet Android OS , $35 (orig. $49.87 ): Enjoy all that Google Play has to offer with this ultra-lightweight RCA Tablet. Have the power to video chat with friends with the front-facing camera, stream your favorite TV show or surf the web right in the palm of your hands.

, ): Enjoy all that Google Play has to offer with this ultra-lightweight RCA Tablet. Have the power to video chat with friends with the front-facing camera, stream your favorite TV show or surf the web right in the palm of your hands. Beyblade Burst Turbo Slingshock Cross Collision Battle Set, $39.73 (orig. $49.67): Kids ages eight and up will love this game that lets them battle spinning tops head-to-head. Complete with everything from a Beystadium to Slingshocks, kids will love to see this toy under the tree.