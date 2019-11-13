Don't Brush Off This Pre-Black Friday Shaver Deal For The Guy In Your Life

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Prostock-Studio via Getty Images Don't brush away this deal from Walmart.

No Shave November has kicked off and your favorite guy’s razors, trimmers, shaving cream and beard brushes might be sitting in drawer collecting dust.

While you’re counting down the days until he’s clean-shaven once again you might be wondering what to get the guy in your life as the clock to the holidays keeps ticking down. Whether he’s hard to shop for or curious about self-care, we found a pre-Black Friday deal on a grooming device that he’s sure to use everyday.

The Philips Norelco Series 5100 Wet or Dry Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer is on sale right now at Walmart for $60, down from its original price of $90. So guys can treat themselves even before Black Friday begins.

The shaver works for both a dry or wet shave so he won’t have to do a whole song and dance and lather up every time he needs a quick clean-up.

HuffPost Because No Shave November has to end sometime.

There’s a multi-precision blade system in this shaver and it can raise and cut everything from long hairs to short stubble. The three heads flex in five different directions, and it comes with a click-on trimmer, too.

You can only use the shaver in cordless mode and with a one-hour charge, it can run for 40 minutes. It fully charges in one hour. Plus, the shaver has the option of a quick charge that lasts for five minutes and gives you enough power for one shave, when you’re down to the wire.

The shaver’s not difficult to clean, either. You can just pop the heads open and rinse under the tap.

So maybe a shaver’s not on your own wishlist (because you’re waiting for deals on everything from shoes to tech to toys), but the shaver’s a great stocking stuffer for any man in your life who has a beard or mustache.

