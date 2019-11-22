Walmart's Best Black Friday TV Deals Have Arrived — Starting At $229

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Emergency! Black Friday has started early—as in TODAY. So hold the phone, pause at work, and tell the family to order a pizza (you’re not cooking): Walmart just dropped mind-blowing 4K TV deals that you simply must take advantage of.

In fact, every day this month we’ll bring you first dibs on Walmart Black Friday deals. With the shortened shopping season (there are six fewer days between Black Friday and Christmas this year), we wanted to do what we could to make things easier. So we’ve partnered with the retailer to deliver 30 Days of Savings. That means you get Black Friday prices before anyone else and can knock things off your list early—from toys to gadgets to electronics and more.

Today, it’s all about TVs. Walmart is offering savings up to 42 percent on top-of-the-line 4K models from JVC, RCA, Vizio, Samsung and more, now though December 2nd—but supplies are limited. These beauties start at just $229, so act fast, before they’re gone.

First up? The Samsung 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV, on sale now at Walmart for only $478 (from $798!). With brilliant picture quality and impressive audio (Dolby Digital Plus), this 4K TV brings you a truly impressive TV viewing experience. “Absolutely pleased with [this TV] in every way,” gushed one (of many) happy reviewers.

Need something smaller? Alternate sizes of the same model are also wildly discounted, with the 55-inch version down to $378 (from $528), and the 50-inch at just $328 (formerly $430).

