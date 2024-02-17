CelebrityCelebritieskim kardashianRyan Reynolds

Here's What 40 Years Old Looks Like On 75 Different Celebrities

"This is 40" — all of these people.
Matt Stopera
1
Paul Rudd at 40:
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2009.

2
Brad Pitt at 40:
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2003.

3
Prince William at 40:
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2022.

4
Serena Williams at 40:
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

In 2022.

5
Keanu Reeves at 40:
Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

In 2004.

6
Meryl Streep at 40:
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1989.

7
Kelly Clarkson at 40:
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In 2022.

8
Tom Cruise at 40:
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2002.

9
Glenn Close at 40:
Patrick Mcmullan / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 1987.

10
Meghan Markle at 40:
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2022.

11
Kim Kardashian at 40:
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

In 2021.

12
Oprah at 40:
Ron Davis / Getty Images

In 1994.

13
Barack Obama at 40:
Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In 2002.

14
Kate Middleton at 40:
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2022.

15
Dolly Parton at 40:
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1986.

16
Harrison Ford at 40:
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

In 1982.

17
Cameron Diaz at 40:
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In 2012.

18
Elton John at 40:
Michael Putland / Getty Images

In 1987.

19
Helen Mirren at 40:
Frederic Piau / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1985.

20
Seth Rogen at 40:
Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

In 2022.

21
Jim Carrey at 40:
Robert Mora / Getty Images

In 2002.

22
Kirsten Dunst at 40:
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

In 2022.

23
Kim Cattrall at 40:
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2002.

24
Suzanne Somers at 40:
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In 1987.

25
Cher at 40:
Lgi Stock / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

In 1986.

26
Joe Biden at 40:
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

In 1982.

27
Christopher Walken at 40:
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1982.

28
Barbra Streisand at 40:
Images Press / Getty Images

In 1982.

29
Al Pacino at 40:
Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

In 1980.

30
Shakira at 40:
Robert Marquardt / Getty Images

In 2017.

31
Ian McKellen at 40:
Stuart Nicol / Getty Images

In 1979.

32
Anthony Hopkins at 40:
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

In 1977.

33
Jack Nicholson at 40:
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1977.

34
Julie Andrews at 40:
Tv Times / TV Times via Getty Images

In 1975.

35
Maggie Smith at 40:
Roger Jackson / Getty Images

In 1974.

36
Dame Judi Dench at 40:
Avalon / Getty Images

In 1974.

37
Willie Nelson at 40:
Michael Ochs Archives

In 1973.

38
James Earl Jones at 40:
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 1971.

39
Jessica Lange at 40:
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1989.

40
Courteney Cox at 40:
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2004.

41
Nic Cage at 40:
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2004.

42
Goldie Hawn at 40:
Erin Combs / Toronto Star via Getty Images

In 1985.

43
Pitbull at 40:
David Berding / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

In 2021.

44
Lisa Kudrow at 40:
Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2003.

45
Bruce Springsteen at 40:
L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

In 1989.

46
Lenny Kravitz at 40:
Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

In 2004.

47
Christina Aguilera at 40:
Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In 2021.

48
Sandra Bullock at 40:
Vince Bucci / Getty Images

In 2004.

49
Channing Tatum at 40:
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In 2020.

50
David Letterman at 40:
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1987.

51
Justin Timberlake at 40:
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In 2021.

52
Paris Hilton at 40:
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In 2021.

53
Nick Cannon at 40:
Gilbert Carrasquillo / Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In 2021.

54
Jake Gyllenhaal at 40:
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2021.

55
Amy Schumer at 40:
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Deadline

In 2021.

56
Elijah Wood at 40:
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

In 2021.

57
Catherine O'Hara at 40:
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1994.

58
Sarah Jessica Parker at 40:
Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

In 2005.

59
Aaron Paul at 40:
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2020.

60
Jennifer Aniston at 40:
Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2009.

61
Jason Momoa at 40:
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

In 2020.

62
Jessica Simpson at 40:
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

In 2020.

63
Jennifer Lopez at 40:
Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2009.

64
John Travolta at 40:
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1994.

65
Gwyneth Paltrow at 40:
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In 2012.

66
Idris Elba at 40:
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2012.

67
Ashton Kutcher at 40:
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

In 2018.

68
Ryan Reynolds at 40:
Todd Williamson / Getty Images

In 2017.

69
Alicia Silverstone at 40:
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

In 2016.

70
Dwayne Johnson at 40:
Uri Schanker / Getty Images

In 2012.

71
Nicole Kidman at 40:
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

In 2008.

72
Tyra Banks at 40:
Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2013.

73
Madonna at 40:
Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

In 1998.

74
And last but certainly not least, Pharrell at 40:
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2013.

