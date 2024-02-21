42 Things That’ll Prove You Don’t Need To Renovate Your Kitchen To Make It Look Nicer

Popular items from this list:
Some matte steel cabinet pulls to add a modern touch to older cabinets
Even if you don't consider yourself a handy person, this is a super easy DIY. They're available in black, gold and silver.
Promising review
: "Can't beat the quality for the price! Solid weight, none arrived scratched, bent or broken. Definitely get the template! It makes installation a breeze! With the template, I had 24 handles installed in less than 45 minutes! Immediately upgraded my cabinets. Very happy with this purchase!" — alexa
A Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaning kit so you can finally get rid of the gunk on your stove
The kit includes a 10-ounce bottle of Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaner
, one cleaning pad and one scraper to make it a quick and easy job.Promising review:
This really worked! I I had been using a soft scrub type of cleanser on my glass cooktop. I didn’t think this stuff would do much better but I wanted to try it because of all the good reviews. It really works well. I was impressed at the improvement to the look of my cooktop and it definitely works better than just a abrasive cleanser soft scrub type of thing. Will buy again.
" — Krista Taylor
Some stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops
As you can see, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop! It's also available in silver. Promising review:
"I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Time will tell if they're as durable/reusable as they claim. If they are, then I'll try to trim two of the spares to fit the center large burner. Overall recommended." — Michael
A magnetic stove shelf with the perfect amount of room for your most-used spices
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime. Promising review:
"This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." — Pamella R.
A magnetic vinyl dishwasher cover so you can use that magical appliance as a design focal point
You can peep the full TikTok
showing how easily these go on. They're made by small biz ReVent Covers, which also makes custom covers for air vents
, so check those out if you have some unsightly vents in your home.
I like the sleek look of these white ones from Etsy, but Amazon sells some
in a bunch of fun designs too if you're looking to add a pop of color.
Some wood polish and conditioner that'll revive worn-out wood surfaces like cabinets and floors. Those cabinets may have decades of wear and tear but they don't have to look it
It enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished and unfinished wood. Use it on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.Promising review:
"I have tried numerous products on my wood kitchen cabinets, and nothing has worked. You can see from the photos that they were in really bad shape. I applied this product and let it sit for 45 minutes before I wiped the cabinets down. I can’t believe how well it worked! If this didn’t work, I figured I would have to refinish or paint the cabinets because they looked so bad. I’m so glad I tried it! It has saved me a lot of time and money!" — nicole feather
A wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes on the original trim and doors that've been around longer than you, and have SEEN some things
Promising review:
"I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " — Behold Behold!
A set of wood repair markers that can hide smaller scratches
I used some of these on scratches on my own kitchen cabinet doors in my rental apartment, and they totally blended in with the stain.
Promising review:
"I’ve used these to touch up our armoire, coffee table, chair and couch legs, kitchen cabinets, bar stools. The variety of colors make it possible to touch up almost anything. I’m not sure what or how to use the wax. The end result isn’t noticeable that it’s been marked up with a marker." — FrankSFO
A container of touch-up paint that'll help cover up all those chips and marks
Just make sure that the paint is a match! It's available in eight colors. Promising review:
"Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" — LexiNYC
A set of fridge organizers because you're spellbound by #FridgeTok videos and yearn for your own to be as blissfully organized
These'll prevent all kinds of spills! They're available in four sizes and in sets of two, four and six.
Promising review
: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" — Sarah C.
A set of under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to outdated cabinets and address sub-par lighting
Promising review:
"I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob
. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets). They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" — pauly
Some cabinet and drawer liners to protect your kitchen essentials
They're available in 15 sizes and 27 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"Very awesome stuff. The bottom of my cabinets had a rough, crumbly texture. This is a great fix to keep the silicone pieces of my dishes from picking it up. Feels a lot cleaner and it looks great! Highly recommend for looks and function!" — Kelsey Ware
A jar of the The Pink Stuff, a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations
Promising review:
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
A kit of drill brushes that'll attach to your drill for an informercial-like cleaning sesh
Useful Products
is a U.S.-based small business established in 2007 by a car wash owner and electrician. It specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments. Promising review:
"I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously!
I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time." — alicia haats
A incredibly powerful grout cleaner can erase years of nasty buildup
Promising review:
"We moved into our house a year ago and I’ve been on a quest to clean the grout next to the stove ever since then. As a last resort I got this and holy cow! I left it on for three minutes as a spot test at first and I could already see a huge difference.
I then did two more rounds letting it sit for five minutes each. The scent's not bad, it was fine if I had the window open, it was just being down close to it that got me. Seriously, stop looking and buy this." — Britney Phillips
A grout paint pen that will fake some squeaky clean, stainless grout
Promising review:
"I installed an expensive soft white tile (if there is such a thing) floor in the kitchen when I bought my house. At the time, it was a new product and it was beautiful – that fuzzy, warm feeling changed the first time I dropped a fork. I have been so frustrated no wanting to rip up and put down replacement tiles. The grout pen made it look new again, I am thrilled with the results!" — K. Robles
A slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes, you do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer
I have VERY narrow kitchen drawers in my apartment kitchen, and buying one of these organizers has transformed my cutlery drawer. I'm able to safely reach in and grab whatever I need without having to shift tools around.
Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a custom spice drawer
Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable
allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" — momonono
A slim-profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that's perfect for spices, too
Promising review:
"TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." — Kaitlyn B.
A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray that will help you win the good fight against greasy spills
Promising review:
"Wow! A degreaser that actually works! I love the foam, which starts to work immediately on my stove top as well as cookware and other kitchen surfaces." — P. Webb
A corner sponge organizer because you need 'em within reach, so you might as well make 'em look a bit tidier
This is also a better option than an organizer that hangs over your faucet because the weight of those can mess with your water flow!Promising review:
"This fits our sink perfectly! It's not too big and holds a sponge and two bottles of soap. We have a standard apartment sink and it fits perfectly
, it also holds very well. We have it suctioned on the sink, not the counter." — Erin Johnson
A set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils that are nice-looking but neutral enough to blend in with everything in your kitchen
They can withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees. The set includes 24 tools and a holder, and is available in eight colors. Promising review:
"I love everything matching. Finally got rid of all my mix-match stuff! However, they are SO many items it was too much to fit in my drawer so I put the things I use the most in the drawer and kept the rest in the holder and store them with my pots and pans. The holder is plastic and cheap so this would not be something I’d leave on the counter. The are super sturdy and sharp looking. AND, they didn’t get dirty, black or burnt when scraping up charred food in a frying pan. Cleaned right off of the spatula. Very pleased." — Bonnie Pfiester
A vinyl runner that looks like a vintage Persian beaut but'll easily wipe up
It's available in two sizes and eight color combos.
Promising review:
"This is the rug I never knew I needed! I took a chance as it was on sale and am so happy I did — it has great cushion, is easy to clean, and looks fantastic!" — Kelly K
An expandable under-sink shelf kit that can fit around awkward pipes
Promising review:
"Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is very small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall
. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." — Jennifer Mowry
A tea bag organizer that can hold 100 bags
It's available in three colors and styles.
Promising review:
"This is an amazing tool to organize, declutter, and gain accessibility. I used to have a shelf of boxed teas that I had to rummage through when I wanted to make a cup. Now I can see what I have, I save cabinet space, and it is easy to store along side my kettle. I loved it so much I ordered a second one for my office. I get many compliments." — D. Burks
A set of measurement decals you can glance at rather than Googling "how many teaspoons in a tablespoon" for the millionth time
This kit includes decals and measurement labels. Promising review:
"Bought these for my mom. I applied them inside her baking cupboard and it makes doing conversions for recipes a breeze. So convenient." — Kelly C.
A bottle of plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish spray that comes with a microfiber cloth
Promising review:
"I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35-years-old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care.
This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here.
" — David Brennan
A small compost bin/trash can will hang hidden on a cabinet door for easy use
Promising review
: "So I saw this tiny trash can on TikTok, and I was moving into a tiny studio apartment and thought this would be perfect. Turns out it's one of the best things I've ever bought
. I installed mine with the over-the-cabinet hooks (also comes with adhesive stickers) on my kitchen island, and it is so convenient I can't even express with words. The lid is on this nifty hinge so you can open it by flipping the lid up, or by sliding it forward and it folds down out of the way.
I usually keep it open while I'm cooking but I can close it super quickly if I see the dog coming. There is a little pull tab for easy opening. It is so easy to use and easy to clean. It's also so cute!
I use my plastic grocery bags as trash can liners for this and they fit perfectly. It comes with a roll of bags as well. The lid lifts off easily to change bags out. Clicks back on easily over the new liner. Can't recommend this enough!! This is going on my list of 'best things I've ever spent my money on.'
" — Ginger
An accordion-like pots and pan organizer that can easily adjust with your changing organizational needs
The length expands to 30" and each rod is 6.5" tall to accommodate taller items. Synthetic rubber bumpers protect your cabinet surfaces.Promising review:
"Finally, a solution to corral all of these freaking pot and pan lids! It expands perfectly to accommodate my 30" wide cabinet. Actually, it can go a little further than that but it gets less stable when you exceed the maximum width. It also works great for smaller cabinets. I tried it out in a pull-out drawer that's approximately 24" and it serves its purpose well." — Nurse Bex
A magnetic knife strip that only looks expensive
It's available in a variety of lengths and wood types.Promising review:
"I used to have an ugly knife block that took up too much room, so I decided to get a magnetic knife strip. I've read that the cheaper metal ones scratch and dull knives, so I went with a wooden one. It took me all of 15 minutes to install (I have a drill and a torpedo level). The strip itself holds my knives very securely and frees up a bunch of counter space that my old knife block used to take up. The strip works extremely well throughout the length of the product." — Thomas
Mounted wine racks for a storage solution that'll make getting a post-work pour that much easier
I lucked out with some similar racks already mounted in my apartment (like these!
) and I adore them. These are available in four colors and two styles.
A set of adjustable mug organizers that'll help you better use your kitchen cabinet space and keep your mugs safer
Elypro is a small business in New York City making clever organization products for the home. These are available in three colors. Promising review
: "I use these to organize my coffee mugs and my glasses in smaller cabinets. They not only look nicer, they save space without tilting when you try to stack mugs without support. I also use these to stack ramekins and that is also better now. These are adjustable to fit different sizes. I highly recommend these organizers!" — Amazon Customer
A charming fruit hammock you can screw onto the underside of your kitchen cabinets to clear up counter space
MacraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories.
My colleague Jenae Sitzes
owns and loves this: "I recently picked up this macrame basket (in the Cactus shade) and *highly* recommend it if you're looking to add a cozy touch to your kitchen. As someone with a relatively small NYC kitchen, I need every bit of counter space I can get, and this lets me keep produce out without having to take up space with a fruit basket or banana stand. I'm a big fan of utilizing vertical space as storage, and this does just that; plus, it allows for ventilation to help your fruit stay fresh for longer. I'm constantly cooking with onions or grabbing an apple as a mid-day snack, and having them right there at an arm's reach is sooo nice. BTW, these come with hooks that screw directly into a cabinet, but if you (like me) want to avoid that damage, I recommend using Command hooks
— I'm using four of these small toggle hooks
and they've held up the basket *with* produce in it wonderfully."
A cabinet door organizer to help corral your boxes of food wrap and cutting boards
Promising review:
"This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space.
Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners.
" — Kerry
A plastic bag dispenser that'll bring some order to your kitchen drawers
Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser
in action. YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. These come with optional sticker labels
so you know which size bag you're grabbing! Promising review:
"I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." — Amazon Customer
A six-pack of adhesive cord bundlers you can stick on the back of your appliances to keep things orderly
Promising review:
"My wife bought these for kitchen appliances after seeing a TikTok video. They work great and help things look neater!" — Josh&Shan
A three-pack of fridge bin liners that will absorb extra moisture in an effort to keep your produce fresher for longer
They'll also catch the brunt of messy spills and will be so much easier to clean than taking a drawer out of the fridge and awkwardly scrubbing it down in your sink.
Promising review:
"Fits my Kenmore like a charm. Don't know why it took me so long to figure this solution out." — Shell
A slim, slide-out caddy that's skinny but tall enough to place in the weird little space between your fridge and cabinets
Promising review:
"Great addition to my galley kitchen! I placed by my fridge for easy access while cooking and it has worked seamlessly for my needs! Easily stores spices, plastic bags, and aluminum foil." — Elizabeth B.
10 sheets of peel-and-stick backsplash you can apply for a fraction of the price of actual tile installation
Promising review:
"I have been blown away with how great they look and every person who has seen them after I put them up doesn’t know they are not real tile.
They are shiny like tile and have the texture of tile as well. They are easy to clean and relatively easy to install. It took me two afternoons only because I hadn’t ordered enough and needed one more package (a total of three packages completed my L-shaped back splash area)." — Kyle & Noelle
A pair of kitchen sink strainers to catch all those lil' chopped onion bits that always end up in your sink
Promising review:
"I have purchased every type of kitchen sink strainer available and these are the best! So easy to clean, completely covers the drain and they catch everything. I would buy these again." — Mary
An attractive storage rail you can hang up where you need it
Keyaiira
is a Santa Rosa, California-based shop that sells leather and fiber home goods. This is available in seven leather loop colors and several rail sizes.
A kitchen cabinet painting kit that requires ZERO stripping or priming
This kit includes low-VOC, low-odor, water-based acrylic paint and primer in one and requires a one-day application process that dries in a soft, satin finish. It covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface, and is deal for use on wood, laminate and primed, or painted metal cabinets. It's formulated to cover most existing wood finishes and paint in a single coat.Promising review:
"You can see a before and after in my pictures but this paint was AMAZING and a huge transformation to my outdated kitchen... I started off by completely cleaning the wooden cabinets with KRUD KUTTER PC32 Prepaint Cleaner/TSP Substitute
. I read a lot of reviews on this cleaner and heard that is was great for cleaning off oils and dirt, and it really did wonders. I sanded down the cabinets. I then primed the cabinets with a special wood primer. Once the primer dried, I used the Nuvo paint on the cabinets. I did four very thin layers of paint. It is vital that you keep each layer very thin because it will dry weird. I found that in the corner of the cabinets where paint puddled even a little bit that it would cracker so make sure that you keep thin layers. Additionally, I ended up purchasing regular brushes outside of this kit. A few blogs said that they used the foam brushes; however, I did not like how the paint laid on the cabinets with them." — Danielle Joy