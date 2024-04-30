46 Products To Subtly But Genuinely Elevate Your Life

Popular items from this list:
A pair of floating air conduction headphones
Purity
is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories. Promising review:
"I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great!
So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life
, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." — CPic
Or a pair of relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version
.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones
in action. Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones:
"I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit
— and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far!
They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes." Promising review:
"These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max
I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" — Amazon customer
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Self-heating soothing foot masks
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks
in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation.
It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in.
The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days! Promising review:
"Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" — KS2018
A set of luxe extra soft cooling bed sheets
Promising review:
"Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets.
I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling.
Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." — Anna Greenlun
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors.
When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings and I use it on the minimal movement so when I come back, everything is just as I left it.
Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" — Isaiah
An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
Lulu Candles
is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. Promising review
: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close!
It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" — Cristina Bertolotto
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed,
Amazon
E.l.f.'s new sheer tint lip balm
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on —
I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect subtle gloss
whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries. Promising review:
"I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name.
They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil
. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" — Jax
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic
.Maple Holistics
is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo
in action. Promising review:
"I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger.
I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever."
— Diane J. Huff
A set of "wine wands" to remove sulfates and histamines
PureWine
is a small business that specializes in wine accessories. Promising review:
"What a difference these have made in my life. With my allergies it was impossible to enjoy a glass or two of wine without nasty side effects: stuffy nose, red face, and headaches. Now I can have a glass of wine and not have to dart to a package of antihistamine!
Makes a great gift. Even thinking of splitting a box into stocking stuffers. Each wand is individually wrapped. Have purchased these several times and will continue to do so." — KellyH
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Basic Concepts
is a small business that specializes in personal care products, home goods and office essentials. Promising review:
"My husband and I have been using this product for a couple months now and we both think it is worth the purchase. It is not a magic fixer for bad breath or lack of oral hygiene but paired with a good dental hygiene routine we have noticed a positive difference such as fresher breath for longer and fresher breath upon waking in the morning.
It is easy to clean, and the shape prevents gagging. All in all the product is definitely worth it." — Brimichelle
Plus a set of teeth whitening strips
Promising review
: "Whitest teeth. Best hands down strips. They actually stay in place and doesn’t move around in your mouth. Easy to remove when ready. My teeth look good and feel so clean." — Robin W.
A Mason jar-inspired cold brew coffee maker
Promising review
: "This is the best way to have coffee without the acid and still have the caffeine. Easy to use and so much cheaper than buying cold brew coffee. I have bought several over the years for friends. I’ve owned mine now for four years and still love it." — Terry
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable, and smells lovely." — Heather
A hands-free portable phone charger
Promising review:
"I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket.
The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." — J
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper. Bliss Collections
is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads and drinkware. Promising review:
"These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized.
I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." — Shannon Hoglund
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I
was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus, you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
A set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows
Bonus: these are fully machine washable! Promising review:
"After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER!
Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now
." — Ellen
A game-changing deep exfoliating shower glove
Dermasuri
is a small business that specializes in skincare and personal care products.
To use, soften skin with warm water for five to ten minutes and then scrub wet without the use of soap. Promising review:
"If you think you’ve ever actually exfoliated before, you haven’t. These make self tanner come off SO easily and it’s literally GROSS how much skin came off of me. I’ve never felt my skin be this soft in my life.
Make sure you follow instructions and don’t use soap first! Absolutely a must have for anyone who uses fake tans, or anyone who has dry skin!" — AJM
"Seriously thought this thing was a hoax and just another TikTok trend. But my jaw hit the floor when I used this and say just how much dead skin and whatever the heck else came off my body with this!!
My body feels so fresh and clean after using this product! So easy and so worth it!!" — Lauren
A retractable car charger
Promising review:
"Didn't realize I had so many cables in my car until I put this in. Now I just keep a few wrapped up in the glove box that fit older connections. Great that the cables retract out of the way
. Only complaint could be that it is rather large, but it is to be expected with four connections. Little car voltage display is nice to have as well (everyone should have one of these, by the voltage amount it shows if your alternator is working)." — Jaxmoto
Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion
Promising review:
"Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on.
Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy.
It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing.
" — Dragonheart Jo
A Cosori gooseneck electric kettle
Promising review
: "The Fellow Stagg alternative you're looking for. I'll be honest, I was one of those Fellow Stagg cultists and mine broke after some time using i
t. I'm so glad I checked reviews on Reddit and Amazon, because this thing is amazing. It looks modern and sleek. The temperature controls are accurate and plenty. The boiling speed and 'hold' function are amazing.And most importantly the price is 1/3 of the Stagg (less if on sale!!)
." — JLS
A pack of unscented SweatBlock wipes
SweatBlock
is a small business that specializes in antiperspirant products.
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction! Promising review:
"Was pretty skeptical. Bought it and it’s changed my life. First use and I did not sweat, at all, for probably a week.
I had already been using Lume deodorant for a few years now and was looking for something else as I felt I’m building a resistance to it. I should’ve been using this to begin with. Second application I applied to other areas of my body, zero sweat. Amazed." — Hanna L. Hetz
A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift, and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures
— reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it works for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time
!Promising reviews:
"I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist-length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson.
Highly recommend!" — Ilsa
The 369 Method Manifestation Journal
Promising review:
"This book is exactly what I needed to start my journey to a better life in 2024. This journal helped me write down my goals and mentally practice a positive outlook. I am excited for the journey ahead." — Amazon customer
A set of reviewer-beloved aromatherapy shower steamers
Each kit comes with six shower steamers, including lavender, menthol with eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint, with explanations for each scent's intended use. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins
.Promising review:
"I truly enjoyed these shower steamers. They smell divine, and not only that
, but they each come with a personalized affirmation and they describe what each one is intended for
. I love the personalized letter from the creator Helen. I will order again and I will be telling my family and friends to order this as well. I started feeling much more calmer after just smelling them." — Amazon customer
Sol de Janeiro's Hair And Body Fragrance Mist
Promising review:
"The hype off TikTok is real about this scent. It’s very warm and vanilla smelling. Almost like a beachy vibe. I hate how no one would give me any kind of explanation on how it smelled, but glad I jumped on the band wagon with this one." — Karli Bullins
A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers
Gripstic
is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips. Promising review:
"I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks.
The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks.
They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward."
— Rachel Campbell
A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A reviewer-beloved, luxuriously breathable duvet cover
Promising review:
"This duvet cover is great! I have now purchased it in two colors. Great value for the price — it is incredibly soft, easy to clean, wrinkle free, and great quality.
It's breathable and not too warm — it actually feels on the cooler side which is wonderful because you can get warm but never too hot. I ordered a few duvet covers thinking this would be my least favorite as it was the cheapest, but instead I sent back the others to keep this one and bought a new color once the seasons switched over.
Would definitely recommend!" — Leah
"I follow this TikTok influencer who is famous for her satisfying home/organization aesthetic. She has this duvet cover on her Amazon storefront and knew I had to have it! This is a great duvet. I love the button closure compared to a zippe
r. Soft texture. Would highly recommend this duvet!" — Morgan Ashley
And a deliciously soft waffle weave blanket
Promising review:
"I have a waffle blanket from Garnet Hill on my own bed and was looking to purchase another for my guest room, but couldn't stomach the price tag for something I wasn't going to use personally. This Bedsure blanket is a great alternative — soft, comfortable, and launders well
. I layer it with a quilt in the colder months and fold it up as a throw blanket in warmer months." — Vee Ess
No Worries: A Guided Journal
Promising review:
"I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress
. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions and I feel better overall.
I would recommend this journal to anyone." — Kari Madsen
A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses
Joy Jolt
is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"Crate & Barrel look for less. These look and feel very high end — almost like a thin crystal." — Lauren
A hybrid magnetic paper towel holder and rack
Reviewers also use this on their washing machines, dryers and metal doors. Promising review:
"I don’t know if it’s just me but I don’t like a lot of stuff on my counter tops. This is just what I was looking for. It’s compact and a space saver. The magnet sticks really well. It doesn’t move when I tear off paper towels." — Latasha Jackson
A "Cup Cozy Pillow"
Cup Cozy Pillow
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
Mario Badesco's iconic floral-infused witch hazel facial toner
Promising review:
"I have acne-prone combination skin, and I live in Massachusetts, where the weather is wild. This toner literally saves my skin. I also use the facial sprays for extra hydration." — Mariel
A tiny milk frother to make rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A lovely Salt and Sea reed diffuser set
Sweet Water Decor
is a small business that specializes in home decor, mugs and candles. Promising review
: "Love this reed diffuser! This is a good alternative for people trying to get away from toxic candles but still want their house to smell good.
I am very sensitive to smells so it's nice that I can add or take away a reed and it changes the strength of the smell that gets released. This smells like a clean Airbnb on the beach.
It also arrived quickly and was packaged nicely to avoid potential damage in the mail. Will be purchasing again!" — Brittany
A lightweight adjustable pillow phone stand
Promising review
: "I watch/use my phone often when lying in bed. I'll watch a movie or do social media to try and relax. I put this guy on my belly and adjust the phone arm. It works SO WELL!!!
I don't have to get a cramp in my hand from holding my phone. The device is accessible so I can push all the phone buttons. This has got to be one of the most used and useful items I have ever purchased
! Hours of use. Durable. BUY THIS!" — Big Rudy
A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Clean Skin Club
is a US-based small business specializing in hygienic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products. Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet.
You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." — Sahara
A delightfully efficient wooden bread bow knife
Promising review:
"I recently purchased a bread knife, and it has become an essential tool in my kitchen. The serrated blade effortlessly slices through various types of bread, providing clean and even cuts.
The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, making it easy to maneuver. It’s a reliable and efficient addition to my kitchen arsenal, highly recommended for anyone who loves fresh, perfectly sliced bread
." — Mykayla Stump
A loungewear set so soft and decadent
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
A marble board wire cheese cutter
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer
in action. Promising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
A TikTok-beloved bedside carafe set
Check out a TikTok of the carafe set
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed.
I live in a two story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade.
This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean.
I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." — TheJadeMermaid
A clip finger phone grip
Promising review:
"I love this so much. I've always had a ring holder on the back and hated them. This is like soft rubber. I can hold my phone any way I want. Extremely easy to put on. I will be buying more colors." — Mandy