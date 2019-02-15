Police Respond To Active Shooter At Illinois Industrial Park

Law enforcement officials are responding to an active shooter at a factory in Aurora, Illinois, police confirmed.

Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence near an industrial area around Alro Steel, a metal supplier, and Henry Pratt Company, a valve manufacturer. Several agencies are responding, including the state and local police, along with Chicago’s arms of the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

A man who ran out of the building when the shooting began, John Probst, told multiple news outlets that the gunman worked in the building, but HuffPost has not independently confirmed that information.

Aurora, a Chicago suburb, is located around 40 miles from the city’s downtown. Warehouses and small parking lots are interspersed with modest residential homes around the scene.

Holy Angels Catholic School and other nearby schools were placed on “hard lockdown” while police secured the area.

We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019