17 Actors Who Struggled To Get Roles After Their 'Big Break' (And Why)

Fresh on the heels of her "Jurassic Park" success, Laura Dern guest-starred on "Ellen" as the titular character's love interest in her coming out episode. Due to anti-gay backlash, Laura didn't book anymore work for a year.

Touchstone Television/ Courtesy Everett Collection

She told Vulture , "[The episode was the] greatest thing I could’ve ever been part of, honestly. An incredible honor...I didn't think twice about it. It was a great opportunity. And then, the calls started coming in once I'd said yes, from a couple of advisers in Hollywood who were out gay men, [telling me] to not do it. A lot of people in my life really worried. And I was like, 'This is ridiculous.' This is where I grew up in a bubble and didn't realize we weren't there yet or something. The first time I became aware was, Oprah [who played Ellen's therapist] and I were having a snack, and suddenly, a flood of cops swarmed the set and the stage while we were rehearsing. They're like, 'There's been a bomb threat, we're sweeping the stage.' And they start literally rushing us off the stage."