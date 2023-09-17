Adele Stirs Marriage Speculation With 1 Word During Vegas Concert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Adele gave fans something to talk about during her Saturday night show in Las Vegas.

The “Easy On Me” singer left people wondering if she’d gotten hitched after she referred to her boyfriend Rich Paul as her “husband” while working the crowd at her sold-out Caesars Palace residency.

In a TikTok video from the concert, Adele is seen trying to gently rebuff a swooning female fan who’d just asked for her hand in marriage.

“You can’t marry me,” she told the woman. “I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

Asked if she’d give it a try anyway, the 16-time Grammy winner shook her head and told the fan: “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.” (The woman seemed to react to this with good humor.)

Online, Adele fans were ready to celebrate Mrs. Rich Paul immediately.

“Her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???” one person wrote in a TikTok comment.

“No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” another wrote.

Neither the star nor her beau, a sports agent, have made any subsequent announcements. Representatives for Adele did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adele and Paul’s romance was made public in summer 2021, after they were spotted together at game five of the NBA finals in Phoenix.

Though she’s largely kept private about the relationship, Adele told Rolling Stone that she and Paul have an “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” partnership.

After the “Hello” singer was spotted rocking a pear-shaped diamond on her left ring finger, she dismissed any speculation about an engagement, telling Elle magazine: “I just love high-end jewelry.”