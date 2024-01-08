Newly released body camera footage shows the moment when an Indianola, Mississippi, police officer shot and injured unarmed 11-year-old Aderrien Murry last year, after the child called 911 to his mother’s home.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations made the footage available on Monday. A grand jury declined last year to indict the officer, Sgt. Greg Capers, and he remains on the Indianola police force.
The footage shows Capers walking up to a home with his gun drawn on May 20. Murry had called police because he thought his mother was in danger. In the video, Capers approaches the door, shouting, “Let me see your hands” repeatedly while a woman stands at the door with her hands up.
Capers asks the woman to come out, while continuing to shout for a man who allegedly was causing a disturbance in the home.
With his gun drawn, Capers says: “Come on out,” multiple times.
Murry walks out with his hands up and Capers immediately fires a shot — striking the young boy in the chest.
Murry survived the shooting but suffered from a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver and spent five days in the hospital.
Murry’s family filed a $5 million federal lawsuit in May against police, the city and Capers alleging excessive force and negligence.
During an interview with “Good Morning America” last year, Murry described the shooting saying it felt like a “big punch to the chest.” Murry’s family had called for Capers’ firing, but he was only suspended without pay. He was reinstated in December.
Murry’s family has continued to strongly dispute the decision to not charge Capers in the shooting.