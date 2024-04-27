35 Things To Improve The Appearance Of Your Kitchen Without A Renovation

Popular items from this list:
- Some matte-steel cabinet pulls for a modern touch to your older cabinets
- A Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaning kit so you can finally get rid of the gunk that seemed like it would never come off of your stove
- A magnetic stove shelf that’s the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don’t have to go digging in your cabinet
Some stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetop (or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stovetops)
A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet
Some wood polish and conditioner that'll revive worn-out wood surfaces like cabinets and floors
A wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes on the original trim and doors that've been around longer than you
A set of wood repair markers that can hide smaller scratches
A container of touch-up paint that'll help cover up all those chips and marks that seem to follow you
A set of fridge organizers because you're spellbound by #FridgeTok videos and yearn for your own appliance to be blissfully organized
A set of under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets
Some cabinet and drawer liners to help protect your kitchen essentials from unnecessary wear and tear
A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations
A drill brush cleaning kit that'll attach to your drill/driver for an informercial-like cleaning session that'll have you seeking out all the dirty surfaces you've been ignoring
An incredibly powerful grout cleaner to erase years of nasty buildup that you've just come to live with
A grout pen to fake some squeaky clean, stainless grout
A slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer
Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a custom spice drawer
A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer for your spices
A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray to help you win the good fight against greasy spills and messes
A corner sponge organizer
A set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils
An expandable under-sink organizer that can fit around awkward pipes in the kitchen or bathroom
A tea bag organizer that can hold 100 bags, so you can finally dedicate your tea shelf to other things
A bottle of plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish spray for a low-lift transformation
A small compost bin/trash can that will hang on a cabinet door for easy hiding and use
An accordion-like pots and pan organizer you can easily adjust with your growing organizing needs
A magnetic knife strip (it only looks expensive) to use instead of that clunky old knife block squatting on your kitchen counter
Some mounted wine racks for a storage solution that'll make getting a post-work pour that much easier
A set of adjustable mug organizers that'll help you better use your kitchen cabinet space
A plastic bag dispenser that'll bring some order to your kitchen drawers
A six-pack of adhesive cord bundlers you can stick on the back of your kitchen appliances to keep power cords orderly
A three-pack of fridge bin liners to help absorb extra moisture and keep your produce fresher for longer
A slim, slide-out caddy that's skinny but tall enough to place in the weird little space between your fridge and kitchen cabinets
Some peel-and-stick backsplash "tile" you can apply on a blank wall for a fraction of the price of actual tile installation
A pair of kitchen sink strainers to catch all those little chopped onion bits that always end up in your sink