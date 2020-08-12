Air Force Pilot Injured After Military Helicopter Shot At Over Virginia: FBI

ASSOCIATED PRESS A U.S. Navy helicopter is seen during a training exercise. On Monday, a UH-1N helicopter (not pictured) was shot at while flying over Virginia, authorities said.

A U.S. Air Force helicopter was shot at from the ground while flying in Northern Virginia on Monday afternoon, leaving a pilot on board with a minor injury, authorities said.

The UH-1N helicopter was flying near the town of Manassas on a routine training mission when it was hit while flying at an altitude of 1,000 feet, McClatchy reported, citing the Air Force.

The aircraft was able to safely land at a nearby airport and the wounded pilot was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office, in a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday, said it “is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The FBI has asked that anyone near the area at the time of the incident who may have information call its officials at 202-278-2000.

A representative with the Air Force did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

