'Terrifying And Beautiful': Air Force Video Shows Eerie Interior Of Dorian's Eye

Footage from an aircraft that flew into Hurricane Dorian’s eye on Sunday suggests meteorology is not for the faint-hearted.

Images and video captured from a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane show the towering walls of the Category 5 storm circling the aircraft.

Hurricane chaser Jordan Sun, who was onboard, wrote on Twitter that being inside a hurricane was “scary every time.”

The phenomenon seen in the footage is called the “stadium effect” ― resembling the view from inside a stadium.

On Sunday, evening, Hurricane Dorian violently thrashed the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands, with the National Hurricane Center issuing warnings for “life-threatening situations.” They said wind gusts exceeded 220 mph and storm surge was between 18 to 23 feet above normal, and could cause “extreme destruction.”

The storm is forecasted to track toward the southeastern coast of the United States and is expected to remain a major hurricane through midweek.

Viewers on Twitter were horrified and impressed by the footage, with some hailing the meteorologists and pilots as either extremely brave or completely insane.

I have concerns. I get that flying around inside the eye is calm and serene but how did you get in there? How do you plan on getting out?



Are you insane? — Travis Cummings (@Darth_CreecH) September 1, 2019

Amazing and breathtaking and omnious and terrifying at the same time. — Lisa (@615_Goddess) September 1, 2019

Wow. People who fly into these things are incredible. — Dave Perrino (@DavePerrino) September 1, 2019

I knew I had seen this before...#DayAfterTomorrow pic.twitter.com/QjZPvgKdXO — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) September 1, 2019

Nature is beautiful. Nature is terrifying — Aaron Faubel (@thegodfaubel) September 1, 2019

And what’s more mind boggling, a plane flying in it. — Dwayne Ramirez Etura Sa 🧔🏽 (@hormigaatomika2) September 2, 2019

Balls of steel. I salute you ! — Project Ace (@Mr_Kev_G) September 1, 2019

That is a badass photo shot. I have so much respect for the Air Force pilots, who risk their lives to keep us all safe. Thank you for your service. — Kikiki (@tiakiki246) September 1, 2019

Both terrifying and beautiful! This storm is nothing short of perfection. #Dorian — meh•liss•ah (@themelosophy) September 1, 2019

Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility. — SaltyDog (@thesaltydog42) September 1, 2019