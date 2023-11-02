This Popular Small-Space Air Fryer Is Currently On Sale For Under $50

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Even if you don’t consider yourself the type of home cook who needs the latest and greatest kitchen gadgets, there’s no denying the fact that air fryers are majorly appealing. They’re as versatile and functional as they are popular, making them a great addition to even the smallest, most minimal kitchen.
The good ones rarely come cheap, which is why it’s always a good idea to keep your eyes peeled for popular and highly-rated options on sale, like the PowerXL Vortex Pro air fryer, which is currently 38% off and available for less than $50 at Target.
This four-quart air fryer is a true multitasker, and claims to replace up to seven appliances. It has 10 custom presets that can be used to cook everything from French fries to fish, eggs, chicken wings, veggies and more as it bakes, broils, dehydrates, defrosts and even reheats your leftovers.
It has a very roomy interior fry tray while still being a very compact kitchen tool, making it ideal for a small kitchen. It has an LED touch panel that is easy to use and a removable fry basket and crisper tray, both of which can be washed in the dishwasher. The PowerXL air fryer uses powerful air circulation to create high temperatures up to 430 degrees that will get your food as crispy and delicious as it gets.
This air fryer gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck, making it the ideal time to take a leap. If you’ve been on the fence about whether you need another kitchen gadget or not, let this unbeatable deal tip the scales. Take a peek at a few glowing reviews from happy Target customers then pick one up for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“I was hesitant to buy an air fryer, but oh am I glad I did. The 4 qt size is perfect for me and my husband. I love how quick it cooks food with no oils and comes out nice and juicy. if you have a bigger family, you will want a larger unit. This one is easy to use and understand the settings. Very happy with this purchase.” — Pam K.
“Can’t believe I waited this long to buy an air fryer. I LOVE it. It cooks food quickly and evenly. I love the fact that the tray can be lowered or raised if you want food to be broiled. Definitely worth the price. It is larger than expected, it very compact.” — Liz
“Fast and easy meals. Cooked two decent sized ribeyes easily and they were delicious.” — Lori
″It does what it is meant to do. Requires little to no direction on how to use. Takes up minimal space and super easy to clean.” — GSmith
“I’ve been looking for an air fryer for years! PowerXL is amazing, simple to use, small but mighty. I’ve made pizza to pork chops, always perfection. And…cleanup is a breeze, seriously, with the nonstick, I can wipe with a paper towel if I wanted to.” — OC Gramma
“The 4 qt size is perfect for two- Its easy to change the temp or the cooking time. I’ve cooked numerous items (fries, bacon, sausage,nuggets, brats, bacon and reheated pizza ) and have never been disappointed. Clean up is easy. Use multiple times a week” — Angiepritchard