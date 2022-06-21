5 Best-Selling Air Fryers From Target, And How To Pick The Right One

Target

A toaster oven AND an air fryer in one

An air fryer is very similar to a toaster over in the sense that it’s very easy to dismiss them as unnecessary until you’ve tried them. Once you reheat food with a toaster oven instead of microwave or cook chicken in an air fryer instead of the oven or on the stove, there’s just no going back. It’s too fool-proof. So it makes sense that manufacturers decided to combine both functions into one. This Instant Vortex dual toaster oven and air fryer is a crowdpleaser and a comparable price to some other nice air fryers.



Target customer praise: “I have owned for a little over two months now and use daily in the am for potatoes with my breakfast. Tots and hash browns turn out really, really perfect! I have making some meats, and reheating some food and all turned out really good as well. Pizza got crispy bottom and foods were fully reheated, unlike with the microwave.”