Shopping

5 Best-Selling Air Fryers From Target, And How To Pick The Right One

Not all air fryers are created equal, it seems.

On Assignment For HuffPost

In my mind, most people in this world fit into one of two categories: Those who haven’t tried an air fryer yet and think they don’t need one, and those who have tried an air fryer and will never go back to another way of living.

From reheating food to perfectly crisping otherwise hard-to-cook foods, air fryers are simply they best. No matter how much you love the art and experience of cooking over the stove, the truth is that air fryers just make day-to-day life easier — and what could be better than that?

It’s also true, though, that there are roughly one million air fryers to choose from on the market. That’s why it’s best to break down some of the best options and their differences. Here are five of the best-selling air fryers at Target right now, and what makes them all special.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A no frills, budget-friendly option
At just $36.99, this air fryer is as affordable as it gets. It might not be the biggest or the fanciest (it only has analog options, which is why the price is notably lower than some other models), but for something basic and effective, it does the trick. Plus, it has hundreds of positive reviews so you know it can be trusted.
$36.99 at Target
2
Target
This 12-function machine for bigger families
Have a bigger family? This air fryer not only holds 5 quarts (bigger than the average, 2-to-4-quart-size air fryers on the market), but it also allows you to use it in a variety of different ways, from traditional air frying to dehydrating your own fruit snacks. It also automatically prompts and guides you to ensure that you’re preheating and flipping the food correctly while using the machine.
$74.99 at Target
3
Target
A foolproof, high tech version
If you're usually cooking for a smaller group of people, this 4-quart air fryer is a good option as well, with four simple buttons for air frying, reheating, roasting and dehydrating. It doesn’t get more straight-forward than that. It’s a little pricier than some options, but according to the reviews, it’s 100% worth it.
$119.99 at Target
4
Target
A dual-basket air fryer
The best part of an air fryer is the convenience. It makes it virtually impossible to overcook or undercook food (say goodbye to dry chicken breasts forever), but it can make cooking two different types of food at once a little more difficult. This dual-basket air fryer solves that problem, making the slightly higher price tag worth it (especially if you’re cooking for picky eaters). Even if you don’t need to cook two different types of food, this could be worth it for cooking larger quantities, since it holds 8 quarts total.
$199.99 at Target
5
Target
A toaster oven AND an air fryer in one
An air fryer is very similar to a toaster over in the sense that it’s very easy to dismiss them as unnecessary until you’ve tried them. Once you reheat food with a toaster oven instead of microwave or cook chicken in an air fryer instead of the oven or on the stove, there’s just no going back. It’s too fool-proof. So it makes sense that manufacturers decided to combine both functions into one. This Instant Vortex dual toaster oven and air fryer is a crowdpleaser and a comparable price to some other nice air fryers.

Target customer praise: “I have owned for a little over two months now and use daily in the am for potatoes with my breakfast. Tots and hash browns turn out really, really perfect! I have making some meats, and reheating some food and all turned out really good as well. Pizza got crispy bottom and foods were fully reheated, unlike with the microwave.”
$139.99 at Target
An SPF 50 body sunscreen from Everyday Humans

Beach Season Is Coming — Here's What To Get At Target In Preparation

Popular in the Community

shoppingtargetAir fryer

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Does Caffeine Make You Jittery? Here Are 7 Coffee Alternatives To Try Instead.

Wellness

4 Sneaky Things That May Be Causing Your Nightmares

Parenting

Why The Color Of Your Kid’s Swimsuit Might Matter More Than You Think

Travel

Your Next Trip Abroad Should Be To Glasgow, Scotland. Here’s Why.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

When Will It Be Time For Another Booster? Here’s What Experts Think.

Wellness

Without Roe V. Wade, Pregnant Women May Face Arrest For All Kinds Of Behaviors

Shopping

It's Time To Buy A Portable Generator

Shopping

Office-Friendly Clothes You Can Also Wear On The Weekend

Shopping

Your Body Needs Anti-Aging Skin Care, Too. Here's What To Look For

Shopping

25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Shopping

14 Must-Haves From Target If Want To Actually Relax At The Beach

Shopping

16 Beauty Products With SPF For Some Extra Sun Protection This Summer

Shopping

9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

Shopping

Smart Home Items That Are So Cheap, You Can Afford For Your House To Be A Genius

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Wellness

If You're Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here's How To Do It Right

Travel

Want To Buy Airport Lounge Access? Consider These 4 Things First.

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They're Covered In Bug Bites

Parenting

Here's What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Shopping

Score Up To 78% Off At REI's Giant Summer Sale

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

22 Of The Best Baby Blankets To Swaddle Your Little One In

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Shopping

If You're A Parent Looking For Some Help, Reviewers Call These Products A 'Miracle'