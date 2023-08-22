Alabama Barker Reveals She Has Autoimmune Disease After Getting Body-Shamed

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Alabama Barker had a top-tier comeback for the body-shamers who criticized the teen’s appearance in recent viral paparazzi pictures of her with her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.

The 17-year-old internet personality, who is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, addressed the trolls and their rude comments about her looks in a TikTok video on Sunday.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” Barker said to her critics, namely those who referred to her as a “catfish.”

“And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you ... in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open,” she added. “Let’s see how beautiful you look.”

Barker explained in the clip that she has “a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease” that have caused her to gain weight.

“So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself,” she clapped back. “It’ll get you further in life.”

Barker told her nearly 4 million followers that her weight “fluctuates” and that it’s “normal for a lot of girls.”

“I don’t want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it,” she added.

The teen wrapped up her message by asking people to “put yourself in my shoes” before criticizing her.

Barker’s words to her body-shamers resonated with many of her fans, dozens of whom hit up her comments section to share their support.

“You are a queen! Fellow thyroid girlie ❤️❤️,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I also have a thyroid problem and autoimmune disease. I totally agree with you girl ❤️. Ur so beautiful btw 😍”

“I have thyroid problems and an autoimmune disease too so I understand 🥺 weight really does fluctuate,” someone else wrote in agreement.

Barker also faced off against internet trolls in May after she was chastised over her use of makeup.

She hit back at her naysayers with a cheeky reply on TikTok.

“When Kathryn with 3 kids, only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde [hair] & Toms shoes talks about my makeup or age,” Barker wrote over a clip that showed her laughing.