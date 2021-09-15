“Succession” star Alan Ruck played the real-life part of press van driver during President Joe Biden’s trip to California on Tuesday.

Ruck, aka Connor Roy on the hit HBO drama, volunteered to drive reporters who were following Biden’s motorcade during a campaign visit for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ahead of the gubernatorial recall election. Newsom easily prevailed in Tuesday night’s results.

via Associated Press Alan Ruck volunteered to drive the press around in President Joe Biden's motorcade.

The involvement of the actor, who is perhaps best known for performing alongside Matthew Broderick in the John Hughes-directed 1986 classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” was documented in a White House press pool report.

It was a “bonus detail,” said The New York Times’ Zolan Kanno-Youngs.

It’s unclear why Ruck, 65, volunteered for the motorcade duties or how he landed the gig. Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

At least this didn’t happen: