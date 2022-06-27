Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Anti-Roe Trump Justices Should Be Impeached For 'Lying'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) on Sunday said some conservative Supreme Court justices who struck down federal abortion protections last week should be impeached for “lying under oath” during their confirmation hearings. (Watch the video below.)

Ocasio-Cortez said on “Meet the Press” that Donald Trump-nominated justices misled lawmakers on abortion rights. Those justices became crucial to the court’s 6-3 conservative majority that “dramatically overreached its authority,” she said.

“This is a crisis of legitimacy and President Biden must address that,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Asked by host Chuck Todd if the House Judiciary Committee should investigate, she replied: “If we allow Supreme Court nominees to lie under oath and secure lifetime appointments to the highest court of the land and then issue — without basis, if you read these opinions — rulings that deeply undermine the human civil rights of the majority of Americans, we must see that through.”

“There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and the hostile takeover of our democratic institutions,” she added.

Trump justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito in the majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, an abortion-rights precedent that stood for nearly 50 years. Chief Justice John Roberts concurred.

Some of those nominees emphasized respect for Supreme Court precedent in sworn testimony during their confirmation hearings.

Ocasio-Cortez focused on statements of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) that they were misled by some of the Trump justices.

Pressed by Todd as to whether lying in a confirmation hearing is an impeachable offense, Ocasio-Cortez replied: “I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense.”

“What makes it particularly dangerous is that it sends a blaring signal to all future nominees that they can now lie to duly elected members of the United States Senate in order to secure a Supreme Court confirmation,” she said.