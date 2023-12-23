What's Hot

Ali Wong Files For Divorce From Justin Hakuta

The comedian has previously said the two are going through a "very unconventional divorce."
Hilary Hanson
Ali Wong has filed for divorce from husband Justin Hakuta, about a year and a half after the couple announced they were splitting up, People reports.

The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup, according to documents cited by People.

The “Beef” star and tech entrepreneur met in 2010 and married in 2014. They announced they were separating in April 2022.

Ali Wong has filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta after eight years of marriage, though she's said the two remain "best friends."
Wong is seeking joint custody of their two daughters, ages 6 and 8, per People.

The comedian has previously stated that she and Hakuta remain “really, really close.” She told The Hollywood Reporter in March that they are “best friends” and referred to the split as a “very unconventional divorce.”

At the time, she said the most difficult part of the divorce process was telling her mother, who was “very upset” by the news.

In April of last year, reps for fellow comedian Bill Hader confirmed that he and Wong were dating.

