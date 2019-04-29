Dean Winters, Allstate's 'Mayhem' Guy, Says He Died For 5 Minutes In 2009

Riding in the ambulance, “I died on Fifth Avenue,” he said.

A month later, a bout with gangrene resulted in the amputation of two toes and half a thumb, Winters told Page Six.

“It’s gonna take more than a finger and a couple of toes to keep me down,” he told the tabloid.

Winters has spent about a decade as Allstate’s Mayhem, the instigator of accidents who beseeches viewers to be “better protected from Mayhem, like me.”

He told HuffPost he actually turned down the role at first. “When they offered me the commercial, I said no,” he said in a 2015 interview. “My smartass remark was that I became an actor so I wouldn’t have to put on a suit and sell insurance. And then my agent slapped me around and said, ‘Come on, get real.’”